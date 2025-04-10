Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Revanth Reddy’s Rhetoric Can’t Hide Congress Collapse, Says Telangana BJP

Revanth Reddy’s Rhetoric Can’t Hide Congress Collapse, Says Telangana BJP

Subash reminded the Congress leader that BJP not only bagged eight Assembly seats in 2023 but also recorded a sharp rise in both vote share and strike rate—a clear indicator of the party’s growing public mandate.

Revanth Reddy’s Rhetoric Can’t Hide Congress Collapse, Says Telangana BJP


Telangana BJP launched a scathing counter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks at the AICC session in Ahmedabad, where he reportedly vowed to keep the BJP “out of state politics.”

“Is Revanth even in the right frame of mind?” questioned BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash. “Has he already forgotten the humiliation he suffered in Kamareddy, where he was decisively defeated by our candidate in the last Assembly elections?”

Subash reminded the Congress leader that BJP not only bagged eight Assembly seats in 2023 but also recorded a sharp rise in both vote share and strike rate—a clear indicator of the party’s growing public mandate.

“That momentum didn’t fizzle out,” Subash added. “In 2024, we followed it up by winning eight Lok Sabha seats, including Malkajgiri—Revanth’s own former constituency. In recently concluded MLC elections also BJP won two of three seats which includes Congress sitting seat. Revanth‘s grandstanding is nothing more than political theatre to appease his high command and mask the deepening cracks within the Congress.”

Calling Revanth’s statement, a “desperate bluff,” Subash said the Chief Minister is clearly rattled by the BJP’s surge and the growing public anger against the Congress government’s broken promises.

‘’ People aren’t buying the Congress circus anymore. Revanth can keep making hollow declarations, but the reality on the ground is plain: the Congress is sinking, and the BJP is on the rise.”

Subash also slammed the Congress for playing the victim card in Maharashtra and clinging to demands like caste census instead of fixing its own house. “Even their senior leaders are asking them to stop sulking and start moving forward. But Revanth is stuck in a loop of denial.”

“Revanth and his party are free to stay in their La La Land,” Subash concluded. “But come the next election, no amount of wishful thinking will stop the BJP from forming the government in Telangana. The writing is on the wall.”

