Revati Sule Marries Sarang Lakhani: Who Is Supriya Sule’s Son-In-Law? Know His Father’s Political Connections, Net worth, Family

Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, married Nagpur-based industrialist’s son Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai on Saturday. The high-profile ceremony was attended by leading personalities from politics, business, and the entertainment industry. A video from the sangeet ceremony went viral across social media platforms, showing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the popular song “Koi Mil Gaya” from his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The clip quickly became one of the most discussed highlights from the celebrations.

Big Names Attend Revati Sule-Sarang Lakhani Wedding

Among those present were Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani. The entertainment industry also saw strong representation at the event. Amitabh Bachchan attended along with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Other well-known faces from the film world included Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan. The event also witnessed the presence of leaders from across the political spectrum.

Among those attending were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) founder Ghulam Nabi Azad, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Who Is Revati Sule?

Revati Sule is the daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and businessman Sadanand Sule and belongs to the Pawar family through her grandfather, Sharad Pawar. Despite her political lineage, she has largely stayed away from active public political life.

Revati completed her undergraduate studies in Economics at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai before pursuing higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where she earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Although she maintains a low public profile, she has occasionally been seen supporting her mother during election campaigns, particularly during the Baramati Lok Sabha elections.

Who Is Sarang Lakhani?

Sarang Lakhani comes from a prominent business family based in Nagpur. He is the son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, who serves as Chairman and Managing Director of the Vishvaraj Group. Sarang has been associated with the Vishvaraj Group for more than eight years and currently serves as its Executive Director. Before joining the family enterprise, he worked as a business development consultant with Modern Hydrogen.

He earned his MBA from Columbia Business School. Beyond business, Sarang is also known for his sporting interests. He is a badminton player and has represented India in several national and international tournaments.

Sarang Lakhani Net Worth

As Executive Director of the Vishvaraj Group, Sarang oversees operations across multiple sectors.

The company works in areas including water supply, wastewater treatment, road infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its portfolio includes multi-billion rupee projects across India and overseas markets, including the Maldives. Among its major projects is a 200 MLD wastewater treatment plant developed with an investment exceeding ₹262 crore.

Following the wedding celebrations in Mumbai, the newly married couple is expected to host a reception in Pune on July 5.

The celebrations concluded after drawing together leaders from politics, industry and cinema, with moments from the festivities continuing to generate attention online.

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