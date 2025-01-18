RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been found guilty by a Kolkata court. (Read more below)

A Kolkata court has convicted Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, on Saturday. The Additional District Judge of Sealdah Court delivered the verdict, and Roy, who has been in judicial custody, continued to claim his innocence, stating that he was “falsely implicated” in the crime. He also mentioned that an IPS officer was involved in the incident that led to the death of a postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, 2024.

“I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS officer involved,” Roy told the court, as reported by ANI. He further argued, “I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I committed the crime, my chain would have been broken at the place of occurrence. I can’t commit this crime.”

Additional District Judge Sealdah Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The court says the quantum will be given on Monday. Accused Sanjay says to the judge, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being… https://t.co/OBMM51azZU — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

Roy has been sent to judicial custody, and the sentencing will take place on Monday, with the Additional District Judge setting a time of 12:30 PM for the hearing.

The case has sparked concerns regarding the involvement of multiple individuals in the crime and the alleged tampering of evidence during the initial investigation by Kolkata Police. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed concerns, saying, “The people of West Bengal believe that more than one person may have been involved in the incident. When the case was being investigated for five days by the Kolkata Police, evidence was tampered with in those five days… We want strict punishment to be given.”

The crime itself shocked the nation. The body of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking widespread protests demanding justice for the victim and highlighting concerns over the safety of medical professionals. Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the following day.

Roy has been convicted under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, and Sections 66 and 103(1) for causing death and murder. Section 103(1) of the BNS prescribes a maximum penalty of either life imprisonment or the death sentence.

Following public outcry, the investigation was handed over to the CBI, and the high court further intervened, leading to the involvement of the Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the case. The Supreme Court has also been overseeing the investigation’s progress and establishing safety guidelines for doctors’ workplaces.

As the nation awaits the sentencing, the case continues to resonate as a symbol of the demand for justice and safety for all medical professionals.

