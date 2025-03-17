Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Victim’s Father Says There Were Multiple Men Involved

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Victim’s Father Says There Were Multiple Men Involved

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim has expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation into his daughter's tragic death, alleging the involvement of multiple individuals and possible evidence tampering.

In the horrifying tragedy in the Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee female doctor was brutally raped and murdered, her father has expressed dissatisfaction. He alleges that in his daughter’s tragic death multiple individuals were involved and there has been a possible tampering of evidence.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that the family has moved the High Court, submitting 54 crucial questions related to the case, hoping to uncover the truth behind the crime and the subsequent handling of evidence.

Family Seeks Justice and Further Investigation

“We have approached the High Court and submitted 54 questions. It is now up to the judiciary to provide us with the answers and ensure justice for my daughter. Many people were involved in her rape and murder, and several hands have played a role in tampering with evidence,” the victim’s father stated.

He also criticized the role of the state administration, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a role in the evidence tampering process.

Additionally, the family has raised concerns about delays in investigation reports, particularly regarding the use of dog squads during the probe. “We have not received any report on the findings of the dog squads brought in for investigation,” the father added, expressing faith in the courts while urging for a fair and transparent trial.

Timeline of the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

The horrific incident took place on August 9, 2023, when a 31-year-old on-duty postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The case sparked nationwide outrage, demanding strict action against the culprits.

The prime accused, Sanjay Roy, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sealdah Sessions Court on January 20, 2024. However, the victim’s family remains dissatisfied, seeking a deeper probe into the possible involvement of others in the crime.

The parents initially moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI-led investigation through senior advocate Karuna Nundy. However, the apex court advised them to approach the jurisdictional High Court, where the CBI’s plea for the death sentence against Roy is still pending.

Family Still Awaits Death Certificate

Amidst their legal battle, the victim’s parents are yet to receive her official death certificate, despite seven months having passed since the incident.

The father alleged that officials from Swasthya Bhavan (the health department headquarters), the hospital, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have not been cooperative in providing them with the necessary documentation. “We have been running from pillar to post, but authorities are delaying the process without any valid reason,” he claimed.

Also Read: Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

 

