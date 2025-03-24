Home
  RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Psychiatrist Shares New Development; Says Victims Sought Help Before Death

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Psychiatrist Shares New Development; Says Victims Sought Help Before Death

A consultant psychiatrist has revealed that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim had been under severe mental stress due to long working hours, discrimination in shift allotment, and knowledge of alleged irregularities at the hospital.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Psychiatrist Shares New Development; Says Victims Sought Help Before Death

A consultant psychiatrist revealed that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim had been under severe mental stress


A consultant psychiatrist has revealed that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim had been under severe mental stress due to long working hours, discrimination in shift allotment, and knowledge of alleged irregularities at the hospital. The victim, a 30-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT), had reportedly sought professional help just a month before her tragic death on August 9, 2024.

Psychiatrist Mohit Ranadip, who treated the victim, disclosed that she had been experiencing extreme distress over various issues at the state-run hospital.

Victim’s Complaints About Workplace Issues

In an interview with a Bengali news channel, Ranadip shared details about his sessions with the victim. “She had told me about 36 hours of continuous duty, discrimination in the allotment of shifts in the roster, and the acute mental pressure she was in as she had seen many irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. I asked her if everyone was given similar shifts, she replied in the negative,” he said.

The psychiatrist further stated that he had advised the young doctor on coping mechanisms and scheduled a follow-up session, which never took place. “However, that could not happen,” he added.

Allegations of Corruption and Harassment

The victim’s parents and some of her colleagues had earlier claimed that she was being victimized for pointing out financial irregularities in the hospital’s purchase of medicines and equipment. These claims gained further traction after the arrest of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at the time of the crime. He was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in financial misconduct at the hospital.

CBI Investigation and Political Reactions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case following an order from the Calcutta High Court, has been looking into multiple angles of the crime. The court has now directed the agency to present the case diary on the next hearing date. It has also questioned whether the probe has considered the possibilities of gang rape or evidence destruction.

The case has sparked political controversy, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) reiterating that they support a thorough investigation by the CBI. However, TMC leaders have also accused opposition parties, particularly the Left, of attempting to malign the state government and healthcare professionals by making baseless allegations.

Discovery of the Victim’s Body and Arrest of the Accused

The victim’s body was discovered inside a seminar room of the hospital on August 9, 2024. Kolkata Police initially arrested Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, on charges of rape and murder. After taking over the investigation, the CBI also named Roy as the sole accused in the case.

In January, a trial court found Roy guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment until the end of his natural life. However, the investigation remains active, with the CBI continuing to explore additional angles to ensure justice is served.

