Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report

Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report

Mr. Maneshinde emphasized the inhuman treatment Rhea endured and urged that such media trials should not be repeated.

Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty


Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has expressed gratitude towards the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it filed a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI’s findings absolved Rhea, her parents, and her brother of all allegations, marking an end to years of speculation and intense media scrutiny.

Mr. Maneshinde, a senior lawyer at the Bombay High Court, stated that the CBI conducted a thorough probe from all angles before reaching its conclusion. He blamed the “false narrative” on social media and electronic media for the severe hardships Rhea had to endure, including 27 days of imprisonment. “Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to TV and social media. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities,” he remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Background of the case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. The Bihar Police had initially registered an abetment to suicide case based on a complaint by his father, KK Singh, before the CBI took over the investigation. Forensic experts from AIIMS later ruled out poisoning and strangulation, dismissing the murder theories that had circulated widely.

The CBI submitted its closure report before a special court in Mumbai, which will now decide whether to accept the findings or order a further probe. “I hope this kind of media trial does not repeat in any case. Rhea and her family faced inhuman treatment. Yet, they remained silent and endured the ordeal with dignity,” Mr. Maneshinde added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also highlighted that his legal representation for Rhea, who hails from a military family, was done pro bono. “I’m proud to have defended a fauji family pro bono. I thank a large section of the media for supporting Rhea’s fight for justice,” he said.

With the closure report, Rhea Chakraborty can now move forward after years of legal battles and intense public scrutiny. The case serves as a stark reminder of the impact of unverified narratives in high-profile investigations.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

Filed under

rhea chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput

newsx

Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report
Kolkata Knight Riders (KK

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR’s Crushing Loss To RCB
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's

Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025
Union Minister G Kishan R

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row
The 18th edition of the I

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report

Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR’s Crushing Loss To RCB

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR’s Crushing Loss To RCB

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To Know

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To...

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival