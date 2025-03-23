Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report

Mr. Maneshinde emphasized the inhuman treatment Rhea endured and urged that such media trials should not be repeated.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has expressed gratitude towards the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it filed a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI’s findings absolved Rhea, her parents, and her brother of all allegations, marking an end to years of speculation and intense media scrutiny.

Mr. Maneshinde, a senior lawyer at the Bombay High Court, stated that the CBI conducted a thorough probe from all angles before reaching its conclusion. He blamed the “false narrative” on social media and electronic media for the severe hardships Rhea had to endure, including 27 days of imprisonment. “Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to TV and social media. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities,” he remarked.

Background of the case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. The Bihar Police had initially registered an abetment to suicide case based on a complaint by his father, KK Singh, before the CBI took over the investigation. Forensic experts from AIIMS later ruled out poisoning and strangulation, dismissing the murder theories that had circulated widely.

The CBI submitted its closure report before a special court in Mumbai, which will now decide whether to accept the findings or order a further probe. “I hope this kind of media trial does not repeat in any case. Rhea and her family faced inhuman treatment. Yet, they remained silent and endured the ordeal with dignity,” Mr. Maneshinde added.

He also highlighted that his legal representation for Rhea, who hails from a military family, was done pro bono. “I’m proud to have defended a fauji family pro bono. I thank a large section of the media for supporting Rhea’s fight for justice,” he said.

With the closure report, Rhea Chakraborty can now move forward after years of legal battles and intense public scrutiny. The case serves as a stark reminder of the impact of unverified narratives in high-profile investigations.

