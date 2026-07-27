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Home > India News > ‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court says peaceful protests are a constitutional right and questions the use of force against students during the Parliament march.

'Mere Agitation Can't Justify Lathi-Charge': CJI Surya Kant Pulls Up Police Over Crackdown on Protesters.
'Mere Agitation Can't Justify Lathi-Charge': CJI Surya Kant Pulls Up Police Over Crackdown on Protesters.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 14:35 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday heavily criticised the Delhi Police and other authorities regarding the lathi-charge on students in the Parliament march that took place in New Delhi on July 20. It has been explicitly stated by the court that peaceful protest is a Constitutional right and it should not become an excuse for police to act excessively.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, said, @Right to peaceful, lawful protest absolutely guaranteed under Constitution. So long as it is peaceful agitation, merely because there is agitation, there can’t be [excess]…If there is excess committed, it should be independently examined. It’s not only a case of Delhi. Uniformity in protocol required. Merely because agitation there, doesn’t mean lathi-charge. Discipline integral to democratic process.”
 

Court Calls for Better Rules on Handling Protests

The Supreme Court stressed that police and security forces should show restraint while dealing with protests. The CJI said authorities must follow “self-evolved discipline”, calling it an essential part of democracy. The bench also suggested creating a uniform protocol for handling protests across the country instead of having different approaches in different states.
 
“There should be a protocol in place. This is not a question of Delhi only. Uniformity of protocol is needed,” the CJI said. He added that protesters should have proper space to gather, while authorities can separately deal with anti-social elements if needed.
 
Justice Joymalya Bagchi also underlined the importance of protecting everyone, saying, “Life of every individual irrespective of who they are, is important.”
 

All Related Petitions to Be Heard Together

The Court was dealing with a petition that sought guidelines at the national level regarding protests and the response of the police during such protests. The Court is now hearing all such petitions together on July 28.
 
During the hearing, advocate Fauzia Shakil alleged police brutality and claimed that security forces used an AK-47 automatic weapon during a protest in Bihar’s Siwan.
 
At the same time, another lawyer argued that police personnel injured during protests should also be heard. “My lord, the police officers were lynched! We also need to be heard,” the lawyer told the court.
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‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar
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‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

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‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar
‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar
‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar
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