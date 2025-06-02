Rise Of Covid In India Claims 4 Lives In Last 24 Hours

India’s active Covid-19 cases rise to 3,961 with four new deaths. Centre assures readiness, Karnataka issues school advisory amid rising cases in Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

India reported 203 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the country’s total number of active infections to 3,961 as of 8 am Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The cumulative Covid-19 death toll for the year has now reached 32, with four more fatalities recorded since Sunday.

The fresh deaths have been reported from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala, with each state confirming one casualty linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw an uptick of 47 new cases, pushing its active case count to 483, while Kerala added 35 new cases, raising its active cases to 1,435. In Maharashtra, 21 new cases were confirmed, bringing its total active cases to 506. West Bengal also reported 44 new infections, increasing its current active case tally to 331.

Centre Says Fully Prepared, Reviews Health Infrastructure

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, reassured the public that the Central Government is fully prepared to manage any potential surge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We’ve coordinated with Health and AYUSH Secretaries and other key officials,” Jadhav said while speaking to ANI.

He emphasized that health infrastructure developed during previous Covid-19 waves—such as oxygen plants and ICU beds—has been thoroughly reviewed. “Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise,” he assured.

Karnataka Issues Advisory to Schools for Covid-19 Precautions

In light of rising cases, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular directing government and private schools to adopt preventive measures to protect children.

The advisory instructs that children with symptoms like fever, cough, or cold should not be sent to school. Instead, parents are advised to follow proper medical treatment and care based on doctors’ recommendations.

ALSO READ: Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late