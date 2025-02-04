Rising CO2 Concentrations In Patna Is A Matter Of Concern

The rising CO2 concentrations in Patna are a clear warning sign. Immediate action is needed to reverse these trends and protect the city's future.

The rise in the level of the greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide (CO2), at certain locations in Patna

Patna, the capital of Bihar, is experiencing a concerning rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, surpassing the global average at specific locations. This issue has raised alarms among environmental experts and authorities, as the increasing concentration of this greenhouse gas could have severe implications for the city’s climate and health.

A recent survey by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) revealed alarming data about CO2 levels in Patna. According to the Hyperlocal Mapping of Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gas Emission report, the concentration of CO2 in certain areas of Patna is much higher than the global average. In June 2024, Samanpura locality recorded a CO2 level of 440.9 ppm (parts per million). By January 2025, this number had skyrocketed to 940.8 ppm, with the highest concentration recorded in December 2024 at 959.1 ppm. For context, the global average CO2 level in 2023 was 419.3 ppm.

Other localities, such as Shri Krishna Memorial, Shimli Nabab Ganj, and Mainpura (Danapur Road), also showed concerning CO2 concentrations, ranging from 437.2 ppm to 515.4 ppm.

Understanding the Implications

Although carbon dioxide is not traditionally considered an air pollutant, its rising levels contribute significantly to global warming. CO2 traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to higher temperatures, which can make Patna hotter during the peak of summer. This trend is concerning, as high CO2 concentrations can adversely affect both the environment and public health.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) Chairman D. K. Shukla expressed concern over these rising CO2 levels, stating, “The increasing CO2 concentrations in Patna require constant monitoring and mitigation measures.”

Factors Contributing to High CO2 Levels

Experts attribute the rise in CO2 levels to several factors. One major contributor is the increase in fossil fuel emissions, which are released by vehicles, industrial activities, and other sources. Additionally, the reduction in natural carbon sinks, such as wetlands, is exacerbating the problem. BSPCB Chairman Shukla pointed out that wetlands, which play a vital role in absorbing CO2, have diminished in Patna over the years.

The Path Forward: Solutions for Reducing CO2

To tackle the rising CO2 levels, experts suggest a multifaceted approach that includes:

Massive Plantation Efforts: Planting trees and greenery in the right places can significantly reduce CO2 concentrations in urban areas. Indoor Plants: Individuals can help by introducing indoor plants to absorb CO2 and mitigate health-related issues. Reduction in Fossil Fuel Use: Encouraging the use of cleaner energy sources and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels is crucial. Promoting Environment-Friendly Practices: Shifting to clean cooking methods and reducing household pollution are essential for reducing CO2 emissions at the local level.

Expert Insights on the Situation

Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director at the Centre for Science and Environment, emphasized the need for stringent climate action measures. She advocates for reducing fossil fuel use and enhancing local pollution control strategies to manage CO2 levels effectively.

However, Chandra Bhushan, founder-CEO of iFOREST, raised an interesting point. He questioned the correlation between local CO2 concentrations and local heat, suggesting that the relationship between these factors should be carefully analyzed. He also noted that Samanpura’s proximity to the airport might contribute to the elevated CO2 levels in the area.

The rising CO2 concentrations in Patna are a clear warning sign. Immediate action is needed to reverse these trends and protect the city’s future. By implementing effective mitigation strategies and prioritizing climate action, Patna can address this environmental challenge and ensure a healthier, more sustainable urban environment for its residents.

