Ritabrata Banerjee Demands For Name Change Of West Bengal To Bangla

The demand to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla has been a long-standing aspiration, especially from the people of West Bengal. Ritabrata Banerjee, a prominent political figure, discussed the subject during a recent parliament session, highlighting the historical, cultural, and identity-driven reasons behind this request.

On July 26, 2018, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to rename the state to Bangla. Banerjee pointed out that the state government has provided all necessary clarifications in support of this proposal, and Mamata Banerjee has actively pursued the matter at the national level. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister emphasized that the name change would reflect the state’s rich history, culture, and unique identity.

Banerjee noted, “After independence, many states and cities across India underwent name changes. The name ‘West Bengal’ was adopted after the partition of Bengal in 1947, when the eastern part became East Pakistan and later Bangladesh. However, with the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation, the justification for ‘West Bengal’ is no longer relevant.”

The call for renaming is not just a matter of political preference but a reflection of Bengal’s undying spirit. Banerjee further reminded the House that the decision to partition Bengal in 1905 was taken by Lord Curzon, which led to widespread protests throughout Bengal, most notably led by the iconic Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore’s patriotism was expressed through songs that became a rallying cry during the resistance, including the famed “Aamar Sonar Bangla” (My Golden Bengal), which echoed the sentiments of unity and defiance against foreign rule.

Banerjee emphasized that “The name ‘East Bengal’ never existed, so it is time for ‘West Bengal’ to adopt its rightful name, Bangla.” The name Bangla would not only honor the cultural identity of the region but also reclaim its legacy, rooted in its history of resilience and independence.

The debate over this name change has gained momentum over the years, with supporters arguing that it is high time for Bengal to redefine itself in the post-independence era, shedding remnants of its colonial and partition-era past. The state’s rich heritage, its vibrant culture, and its historical significance demand a name that is both fitting and meaningful.

As the demand for Bangla gains traction, the state government continues to press for the swift consideration of this change, believing it will strengthen the state’s cultural identity and honor its illustrious past.