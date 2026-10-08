Riyadh Airport Hit By Missile? Air India Express Cancels Flights Till October 10 After Houthi Strike Claim, Details Inside

All flights operated by Air India Express have been suspended between Riyadh and India until October 10 amid escalating security fears about Saudi Arabia following claims made by the Houthis, a rebel group from Yemen, that they had attacked the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh using a ballistic missile.

This will affect travellers flying between India and Riyadh, and this happens as the security situation in the region remains dynamic. Air India Express has indicated that affected passengers will not have to shoulder any costs resulting from this action, which includes either rescheduling the flights at no charge or giving a refund.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until 10 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” an Air India Express spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Air India Express Riyadh Flights Cancelled Till October 10

The suspension of the service is till October 10 for flights departing to and from Riyadh. This decision comes as a result of security fears following the recent claim by Houthi rebels of their attack on King Khalid International Airport. In light of the above, Air India Express offers passengers with bookings on this particular service the option to either change their bookings for free if seats are available, or take a full refund if they wish to cancel their bookings.

Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Hit Riyadh Airport

The immediate trigger for the latest disruption was a claim by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree. Saree said the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. He further claimed that the strike hit its target and disrupted airport operations. The latest claim has not been independently verified by the airline.

The development followed attacks on Saudi airports earlier in the week. Saudi authorities have reported deaths and injuries in attacks targeting aviation infrastructure, adding to concerns for airlines operating in the region.

Houthi Group Gives ‘Last Warning’ To Global Airlines

The Houthi announcement went beyond the Riyadh airport claim. Saree also issued what he described as a “last warning” to global airlines operating through Saudi airspace.

“We reiterate our call and warning “for the last time” to all global airlines regarding the consequences of continuing to operate flights in Saudi airspace, which has become a theater for our military operations,” he said.

He added that airspace over the “sacred areas” in Mecca and Medina was exempt from the warning. The statement has added another layer of uncertainty for commercial aviation in the region, where airlines are already closely monitoring security developments before operating flights.

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs denounced the recent attacks on the Abha International Airport and the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and called them “completely unacceptable”. India confirmed that the attacks led to the loss of civilian lives and injuries and showed sympathy towards Saudi Arabia.

As Air India Express has stopped its services till October 10, passengers who are scheduled to travel on the aircraft should confirm the status of their flights and take alternate measures if necessary. The airline will decide on further action depending on the security situation in the future.

Rising Airfares Ahead of the Festive Season

The leading Indian airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, have also joined the bandwagon started by IndiGo and are charging extra for the fuel, thus causing a sharp hike in airfares both for domestic and international flights ahead of the holiday season. The revised charges will apply to all fresh bookings made from October 9. While the extra fee for domestic flights ranged from Rs 375 to Rs 1,200 based on the distance covered, the international surcharge could be as high as USD 215 for long-haul destinations such as North America.