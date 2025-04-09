RJ Mahvash Spotted Dancing In The Stand For Punjab Kings, Sparks Buzz Around Chahal Link-Up

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be making headlines off the pitch just as much as on it. After the buzz surrounding his separation from Dhanashree Verma, fresh speculation is doing the rounds—this time involving internet personality RJ Mahvash.

During the recent IPL face-off between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur, RJ Mahvash was spotted in the stands, visibly enjoying every moment of the game. From applauding Priyansh Arya’s impressive knock to grooving after Rachin Ravindra’s dismissal, her presence didn’t go unnoticed. The cameras panned to her more than once, adding fuel to the fire of dating rumours linking her to Chahal.

ये देखो पंजाब को कौन सपोर्ट करने आया है? पहचाना या नहीं? pic.twitter.com/AVzWTuW2nB Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) April 8, 2025

Mahvash later posted a reel on her Instagram, openly backing the Punjab franchise, the team Chahal currently represents. The video, filled with energy and chants, quickly caught traction online, only intensifying speculation around her equation with the leg-spinner.

RJ Mahvash dancing in the stands after Maxwell gets Rachin Ravindra Yuzi Chahal support is here pic.twitter.com/EBmH7Ny5Jp — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 8, 2025

However, in a recent podcast interview, Mahvash set the record straight—at least on her relationship status. “I am very much single,” she said. “I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time, and I don’t believe in casual dating either. I’m the kind who’d only date if I intend to marry. I’m not someone who goes on random dates.”

She even opened up about a significant chapter from her past. “I was engaged at 19. But I called it off by the time I turned 21,” Mahvash revealed, recalling her small-town upbringing in Aligarh. “Back then, all we were told was to find a good husband and settle down. That was the goal.”

While the dating rumours continue to swirl, Mahvash’s candid comments suggest otherwise. Whether it’s friendship, fandom, or something more—only time will tell. For now, both Chahal and Mahvash seem to be focusing on their own game.

