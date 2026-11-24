The Delhi High Court has set aside the sexual harassment findings made by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) against its former Director General, RK Pachauri. The court quashed the ICC’s May 2015 report as well as a July 2023 Industrial Tribunal judgment that had upheld the findings. Pachauri, who died in February 2020, had challenged the decisions through his legal representatives. The case dates back to February 2015, when a woman research assistant at TERI accused Pachauri of sexual harassment. Following an internal inquiry, the organisation’s ICC found him guilty of the allegations in May 2015. Pachauri denied the charges and challenged the committee’s findings before the Industrial Tribunal. However, the tribunal upheld the ICC’s decision in its judgment dated July 3, 2023. After his death, his legal representatives approached the Delhi High Court challenging both decisions.

Who Was RK Pachauri?

Rajendra Kumar Pachauri, popularly known as RK Pachauri, was an Indian environmentalist and economist who headed TERI as its Director General. He also served as the chairperson of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize alongside former US Vice President Al Gore. Pachauri was a prominent international voice on climate change and environmental sustainability. He died in February 2020.

Why Did Delhi High Court Set Aside the Findings?

Advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing for Pachauri, argued that since Pachauri was TERI’s Director General and qualified as an employer under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the complaint should have been examined by the district-level Local Complaints Committee (LCC) under Section 6 of the Act, rather than TERI’s ICC. The High Court accepted the legal objection and held that complaints against an employer must be examined by the Local Complaints Committee under the POSH Act.

Court Emphasises Fair Opportunity

The court also observed that although cross-examination is not an absolute right in sexual harassment proceedings, a person facing adverse findings must receive a fair opportunity to respond to the evidence against them. It clarified that even though such proceedings do not require proof beyond reasonable doubt, the principles of natural justice and a fair opportunity to rebut evidence must be respected. Consequently, the court set aside both the ICC report dated May 19, 2015, and the Industrial Tribunal’s July 3, 2023, judgment.

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