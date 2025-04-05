Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • RLD’s Shahzeb Rizvi Resigns Over Party’s Support For Waqf Amendment Bill

RLD’s Shahzeb Rizvi Resigns Over Party’s Support For Waqf Amendment Bill

In a significant political development, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Shahzeb Rizvi has stepped down as the party’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary, voicing sharp opposition to the party's stance on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Rizvi confirmed his resignation on Friday, expressing discontent with RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary’s support for the bill in Parliament. The RLD, a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has drawn criticism from a section of its support base following its alignment with the ruling coalition on the controversial legislation.

Speaking to reporters, Rizvi said, “I am deeply disappointed with the party’s position. Supporting this bill is a betrayal of the trust that Muslim voters placed in the RLD. Jayant Chaudhary has abandoned the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.” He also claimed that his decision could trigger a wave of resignations, adding that over 2,000 party workers are expected to follow suit.

Rizvi emphasized that the Muslim community played a crucial role in RLD’s recent electoral gains in western Uttar Pradesh. “If the party holds any ground in this region today, it is largely due to Muslim support,” he asserted.

Though he has not disclosed any plans to join another political outfit, Rizvi said he would consult with supporters before taking the next step.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has sparked heated debate across political and social circles. After an intense session in Parliament, it was passed by both houses — clearing the Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, and later receiving 128 votes in favour in the Rajya Sabha, with 95 members opposing it.

Rizvi’s departure signals a potential rift within the RLD and raises questions about the party’s relationship with its traditional voter base, particularly among minorities, as it continues to align more closely with the NDA.

