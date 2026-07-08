Rohini Building Collapse: Four-Storey Structure Crashes, Several Feared Trapped

A big rescue mission was initiated at Rohini on Wednesday following the collapse of a four-story building in Sector 16, with fears mounting of multiple casualties being buried under the debris. As per initial reports, the building was an old one and was under some sort of construction or remodeling process at the time of its sudden collapse. The cause of the collapse is not known yet.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at around 4.20 pm. Soon after, four fire tenders were rushed to the Rohini site to begin rescue work. Firefighters, along with other emergency teams, started searching through the debris for anyone who might be trapped.

#WATCH | Delhi | An under-construction building in Sector 16, Rohini collapsed. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XjDjELYB8C — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Rohini rescue teams continue search as officials await more information

Police and civic officials also reached the Rohini collapse site to help with the rescue operation and secure the surrounding area. As of now, officials have not confirmed how many people were inside the building when it collapsed or the condition of those feared trapped.

Authorities said more details about the cause of the Rohini building collapse, the number of people affected and the scale of the damage are still awaited as rescue efforts continue.

Rohini incident comes as another building collapse reported in Maharashtra

The Rohini incident came on the same day another building collapse was reported from the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra. According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, 13 to 14 people are feared trapped under the debris there.

Both the events have prompted huge rescue missions where search teams are searching for people who may be trapped. More details will come out as the rescue mission continues.

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