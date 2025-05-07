Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Will Continue Playing ODIs

Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket but will continue playing ODIs, marking the end of an era in red-ball cricket for Team India. More updates to follow.

In a surprise announcement on May 7, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement from Test cricket. The 38-year-old shared the news on Instagram, saying it had been an honour to play for India in whites. While stepping away from the red-ball format, Rohit clarified that he will continue representing India in ODIs.

“Hello everyone. I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit posted, alongside a photo of his Test cap.

This announcement came during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, just a day after he turned out for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans. It also followed reports from India Today suggesting that selectors were leaning towards appointing a new captain for the upcoming Test tour of England, which begins June 20.

Selectors’ Dilemma and Rohit’s Final Call

According to India Today, selectors were uncertain whether Rohit, whose form had declined sharply, should continue as Test captain. Discussions had already begun about appointing a new leader, with Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill being considered. Bumrah, in fact, had captained India earlier in 2025 during a Test series in Australia, where he led the team to victory in the first match while Rohit was on paternity leave.

Earlier this year, Rohit had reportedly considered retiring from Tests but was persuaded to delay the decision after India’s Champions Trophy win in February. He had spoken with BCCI officials about his interest in playing the England series. However, his decision to retire has now cleared the way for a new leadership era.

Dip in Form During 2024–25 Season

Rohit’s reputation took a hit during the 2024–25 season. His batting form declined significantly, and India faced back-to-back series losses at home and abroad. India was whitewashed 0–3 by New Zealand at home — their first home series defeat in years — followed by a 1–3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His leadership during the Australia series came under fire. After missing the opening match, which India won under Bumrah, Rohit returned but couldn’t lift the team’s performance. Tactically, India looked flat under his captaincy. He shuffled his own position in the batting order, even dropping himself in the final Test.

Speaking during that series, Rohit had told CNN, “I haven’t taken any decision on retirement yet. I believe my form will return when we tour England.”

However, his performance stayed underwhelming. Rohit managed only 164 runs across eight Tests during the 2024–25 season and scored just 36 runs in the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

From Late Bloomer to Test Star

Rohit Sharma’s Test journey had its ups and downs. For years, he struggled to cement his spot in the side. But his career turned around in 2019 when he was promoted as opener by then-coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. From there, Rohit became one of India’s most dependable red-ball batsmen.

In total, he played 67 Tests and scored 4,301 runs, including nine centuries after 2019 alone. As captain, he led India in 25 Tests, winning 12 and losing 9.

After his T20I retirement following India’s win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit is now expected to focus solely on ODIs. Sources believe he may continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in Africa.

The Road Ahead for Team India

With Rohit stepping away from Tests, selectors now face the task of appointing a new captain to lead India into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. While Rohit’s presence in the dressing room will be missed, the team is already looking towards a younger core with players like Bumrah, Pant, and Gill taking charge.

Rohit Sharma’s retirement marks the end of an important chapter in Indian Test cricket, where he transformed himself from a struggling middle-order player to a successful opener and leader.