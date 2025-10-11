LIVE TV
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar's Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

Senior Haryana cop Narendra Bijarniya has been removed as Rohtak SP after being named in the alleged suicide case of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. The officer’s wife accused top officials of harassment, prompting FIRs and protests as Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders demanded justice.

Senior Haryana cop Narendra Bijarniya was removed after being named in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case (Photo: X)
Senior Haryana cop Narendra Bijarniya was removed after being named in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 14:32:00 IST

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

Senior Haryana cop and Superintendent of Police, Rohatk, Narendra Bijarniya, has been booted off his job following the implication in the case associated with the alleged suicide of IPS officer Puran Kumar. 

Surinder Singh Bhoria has taken the place of Bijarniya as the SP of Rohtak. Bijarniya has not yet been assigned any post.

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked

This action follows the formal complaint made by the wife of Kumar IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar to the police station, accusing Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor, the Rohtak SSP, and other senior officials of harassment and aiding it.

Her complaint required FIRs and arrests of the senior officers identified in the suicide note, the protection of her family, as well as safeguarding their rights. After her complaint, FIR was registered against 13 officers.

Sonia Gandhi also addressed a letter to Amneet Kumar, and in it she remembers that even high-profile Dalit bureaucrats lack even social equality, as the death of Puran Kumar reminds them. 

Leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Rahul Gandhi demanded the immediate justice. Dalit organisations staged protests outside the Chief Ministers residence, and demanded that the FIRs be filed on the DGP, SSP among other senior officers and threatened to launch statewide protests in case there was no action.

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

Puran Kumar Suicide Case

On October 7, Y Puran Kumar, an officer of senior rank, Haryana IPS, shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence and in his 9-page suicide note has named 12 officers, accusing them of mental harassment. Kumar made a note that provided a will leaving all his property to his wife.

According to sources, he claimed in a note that he was harassed, discriminated against and that he had been treated biased by the administration that retrieved the note out of his pocket. Sources claimed that the note charges a DGP-rank officer of harassing him repeatedly by giving him unnecessary notices.

Kumar also appointed 78 IPS and 2 IAS officers claiming that there were administrative interference, postings were discriminated, and there was bias in official reviews (ACRs).

Chandigarh Police have also constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IG Pushpendra Kumar which was to probe the so-called suicide of Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Issues Big Statement, Says He Won’t Contest Bihar Assembly Elections: ‘I Am A True Soldier Of…’

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:32 PM IST
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

