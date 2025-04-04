‘Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan’ Director And Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

One of Indian cinema’s most iconic and patriotic voices, veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, passed away at the age of 87. Known lovingly by fans as "Bharat Kumar" for his deeply nationalistic roles, his death marks the end of an era in Bollywood.

Born as Harikishan Giri Goswami, Manoj Kumar became a household name in the 1960s and 70s with his stirring performances in films that celebrated India, its struggles, and its spirit. His signature pose, with his hand across his face and a distant gaze, became symbolic of his deeply reflective roles and remains instantly recognizable to fans even today.

A Cinematic Journey Rooted in Patriotism

While he acted in a range of genres, it was his portrayal of the patriotic hero that etched him into the hearts of millions. His landmark films include:

Shaheed (1965): Where he portrayed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with conviction and intensity.

Where he portrayed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with conviction and intensity. Upkar (1967): A film that he also directed, inspired by the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. It struck a chord across generations and cemented his reputation as a nationalist icon.

A film that he also directed, inspired by the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. It struck a chord across generations and cemented his reputation as a nationalist icon. Purab Aur Paschim (1970): A cinematic contrast of Indian and Western cultures, urging viewers to stay rooted in Indian values.

A cinematic contrast of Indian and Western cultures, urging viewers to stay rooted in Indian values. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974): Tackled social issues like unemployment and inequality while blending drama with patriotism.

Tackled social issues like unemployment and inequality while blending drama with patriotism. Kranti (1981): A historical epic about India’s freedom struggle, where he starred alongside Dilip Kumar and other legendary names.

His films were not just entertainment—they were social commentaries, often layered with emotional depth, idealism, and a powerful message about India’s soul and character.

A Decorated Career

Manoj Kumar received numerous accolades throughout his career. He was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992, and in 2016, he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honor.

Beyond awards, his influence seeped into the cultural fabric of the nation—his films became part of classroom discussions, TV reruns on national holidays, and references in political speeches.

In an industry that often chases trends, Manoj Kumar stood firm in his ideals—delivering cinema that was deeply emotional, political, and poetic. As India mourns the loss of its cinematic son, his legacy lives on through the countless scenes, songs, and dialogues that continue to stir patriotic fervor in audiences.

Rest in peace, Manoj Kumar—the face of Bharat, forever etched in our hearts.