Rouse Avenue Court Defers Hearing In National Herald Case To May 21–22; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Granted Right To Be Heard

National Herald case: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to be heard before cognisance. Court defers hearing to May 21–22; ED’s chargesheet names top Congress leaders.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acknowledged that all proposed accused in the National Herald money laundering case including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others have been duly served with the chargesheet and notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the court observed that notice to A4 accused Sam Pitroda was only recently delivered via an alternative email. Consequently, the hearing on the cognisance of the complaint has been deferred to May 21 and 22, 2025.

ED Pushes for Replies; Court Declines Directive for Now

During Thursday’s proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, requested that all respondents be directed to file their replies. However, Senior Advocate Pramod Dubey, representing Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, opposed this request, stating it was premature.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne agreed with the objection, stating that he could not issue a directive requiring replies from the proposed accused at this stage. Other counsels also sought more time to go through the extensive documents in the case.

Top Lawyers Represent Congress Leaders and Firms

Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared virtually for Sonia Gandhi Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RS Cheema represented Rahul Gandhi

Sushil Bajaj represented Suman Dubey

Madhav Khurana appeared for Young Indian Pvt Ltd

The court had earlier issued notices to all these individuals and entities based on the chargesheet filed by the ED in the high-profile money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Court Upholds Right to Be Heard at Pre-Cognisance Stage

Judge Gogne underscored that the accused have the right to be heard before the court takes cognisance of the complaint, calling it a fundamental part of a fair trial. The judge cited Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides a sui generis right to be heard at the pre-cognisance stage.

“This right is not inconsistent with the provisions of the PMLA. Rather, it strengthens the principle of fair trial,” the judge noted.

He referred to the Tarsem Lal judgment, which supports the issuance of notice before cognisance. The court found Section 223 to be a protective and progressive provision, adding that BNSS should be interpreted in a manner favorable to the accused.

ED Backs Transparency, Says It Supports Fair Hearing

ASG SV Raju, representing the ED, stated:

“We are not hiding anything. We are giving them the opportunity to present their side before cognisance is taken.”

The prosecution complaint was filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and includes offences under Section 3, read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of the Act.

Background: National Herald Case and Predicate Offence

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy against top Congress leaders and associated companies. The predicate offence under Complaint Case No. 18/2019 includes IPC charges under Sections 403, 406, 420, read with Section 120(B).

The judge highlighted that, in line with Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, both the predicate offence and the money laundering offence must be tried together in the same jurisdiction in this case, the Rouse Avenue Court.

Next Hearing Set for May 21–22, 2025

Given the pending status of notice delivery to Sam Pitroda and the large volume of case material, the court scheduled the next hearing for May 21 and 22, 2025, when arguments on the cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet will be heard.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Moves To Trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’: What’s Behind The Move?