Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Rouse Avenue Court Grants Protection To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Asks Him To Join Investigation

The Rouse Avenue Court granted interim protection to AAP MLA-elect Amanatullah Khan, preventing any coercive action against him until February 24. The court has also directed him to join the investigation.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted interim protection to AAP MLA-elect Amanatullah Khan, preventing any coercive action against him until February 24. The court has also directed him to join the investigation.

Allegations Against Khan

An FIR was filed against Amanatullah Khan for allegedly obstructing a Delhi Police Crime Branch team attempting to arrest Shavej Khan, who was reportedly a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a 2018 case registered at Jamia Nagar police station.

During the hearing, Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted Khan interim relief while directing that his interrogation be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The court also rejected the police’s request to bar Khan from entering the area and sought a response from Delhi Police on his anticipatory bail plea.

Dispute Over Shavej Khan’s Legal Status

Khan’s legal counsel, Rajat Bhardwaj, argued that Shavej Khan was not a PO at the time of the alleged incident on February 10. According to the defense, Shavej had been granted anticipatory bail on July 30, 2018, had joined the investigation on July 19, 2018, and was never charge-sheeted. The defense further claimed that he had also been acquitted in an attempted murder case.

The court summoned the Investigating Officer (IO) to clarify Shavej Khan’s legal status and questioned why the police attempted to arrest someone already granted bail.

Court Questions Police Conduct

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava admitted that the charge sheet had been prepared on July 10, 2018, sent to senior officers, and filed on July 20, 2018. Despite this, Shavej Khan was still listed as a PO in official records.

The judge challenged the police’s justification, asking, “If he was already on anticipatory bail, was the police’s attempt to arrest him a valid discharge of duty? If not, how was it obstructed?”

The court also demanded clarification on whether a supplementary charge sheet was filed to update Shavej’s legal status and criticized the police for failing to inform the court about his bail.

Possible Police Misconduct

The prosecution claimed the confusion was a clerical error, but the court suggested a departmental inquiry, stating, “The police’s actions are questionable. If Shavej was not a Proclaimed Offender, why did they attempt to arrest him?”

The prosecution further admitted that both the police and the court were confused about Shavej’s legal status. The judge warned that if the police acted unlawfully, the crime branch team could face prosecution.

Missing CCTV Footage Raises Questions

The court asked whether there was CCTV footage of the incident, but the prosecution claimed that a power failure had prevented recording. The judge then asked if any police officer had recorded the incident on a mobile phone, to which the prosecution responded that the police party was attacked and unable to do so.

The SHO of Jamia Nagar was also questioned about why he failed to inform the Investigating Officer about Shavej’s bail status. He stated that the case was being handled by the crime branch and that the original IO had been transferred.

The court has summoned Investigating Officer Jai Bhagwan for further clarification and instructed the prosecution to verify records before the next hearing on February 24.

