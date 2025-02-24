Rouse Avenue Court Issues Notice To BJP MLA In Defamation Complaint Filed By BJP MP

The Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Raju Bista.

The complaint stems from allegations made by Sharma during a press conference, where he accused Bista of involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling, contends that Sharma, the BJP MLA from Kurseong, West Bengal, made false and defamatory statements against him. According to the complaint, Sharma alleged that Bista, as a member of the Jal Jeevan Mission Planning and Monitoring Committee, played a direct role in corruption linked to the mission’s execution.

Sharma further claimed that project allocations in Darjeeling were handled under dubious circumstances and that work orders were improperly granted to Surya India Private Limited instead of following standard procedures.

During the press conference held on April 24, 2024, Sharma suggested that Surya India Private Limited was connected to Surya Roshni Ltd., where Raju Bista serves as Managing Director. He further alleged that Surya India Private Limited secured tenders worth Rs. 12 crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Darjeeling and characterized it as a shell company of Surya Roshni Ltd.

The timing of these allegations, just before elections, has led to speculation regarding their political motivations. In response, Bista has filed a defamation suit, arguing that the accusations were baseless and aimed at damaging his reputation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal has issued a pre-summoning notice to Sharma and scheduled the matter for pre-summoning evidence on March 10, 2024. Following this, the court will decide whether to issue formal summons.

Advocates Varun Jain, Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Rohini Rana, and Arun Sharma appeared on behalf of Raju Bista. The case highlights internal party tensions, as Bista and Sharma belong to the same political organization.

The defamation proceedings underscore the potential impact of intra-party disputes on electoral politics, particularly when allegations surface close to election season.

