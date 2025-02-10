Rouse Avenue Court Seeks Detailed Report From CBI Over Non-Investigation Of Encounter Case For 9 Years

Central Bureau of Investigation court at Rouse Avenue in Delhi has sought a detailed response from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CBI regarding the lack of investigation into the 2015 Manoj Vashist encounter case.

Central Bureau of Investigation court at Rouse Avenue in Delhi has sought a detailed response from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CBI regarding the lack of investigation into the 2015 Manoj Vashist encounter case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court questioned why the case was neither probed nor transferred to another agency despite statutory limitations preventing CBI from investigating it.

The case stems from an FIR registered at a police station in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint by the family of Manoj Kumar Vashist. He was allegedly killed in a fake encounter by Delhi Police’s Special Cell at Sagar Ratna Restaurant, Rajinder Nagar, on May 16, 2015.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari expressed strong displeasure over the inaction, stating, “Any FIR or report lodged by an aggrieved person must reach its logical conclusion. If CBI could not investigate due to statutory compulsions, a formal communication should have been made, and the case should have been handed over to another competent agency.”

The court took serious note of the fact that despite more than a year passing, no action had been taken on the FIR. It cited a letter dated February 4-5, 2021, where CBI had informed Delhi Police that it had filed a closure report in FIR No. 640/2015, PS-Baghpat.

The court emphasized that even if this was an oversight, it should have been officially communicated. Consequently, it has now directed the DIG, CBI, to submit a detailed status report on FIR No. 640/2015, which was transferred to CBI on October 25, 2015. The report must clarify why no communication was made to the relevant investigating agencies if CBI was unable to proceed. The court has ordered the report to be submitted at least a week before the next hearing on February 7, 2025.

This directive came in response to a protest petition filed by Priyanka Sharma, the wife of the deceased. Advocate Parikshit Sharma, representing Sharma, argued that it was crucial to ascertain the status of the FIR transferred to CBI, as it was closely linked to the present closure report.

The court noted that on May 16, 2015, Manoj Kumar Vashist was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The next day, an FIR (No. 361/2015) was registered at Rajinder Nagar Police Station based on a complaint from Inspector Dharmender Kumar of the Special Cell. This case was later transferred to the CBI, which registered it on July 16, 2015.

However, CBI filed a closure report on October 3, 2019. Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged on July 12, 2015, at Baghpat Police Station by Anil Vashist, the deceased’s brother, under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder).

The court highlighted that on November 8, 2019, CBI was directed to submit a status report on the Baghpat FIR. However, on November 16, 2019, the court observed that it had no jurisdiction over the matter as it was not a CBI-initiated case. Priyanka Sharma later filed an application seeking the status of the Baghpat FIR, and on March 22, 2022, the concerned Magistrate noted that since CBI had already investigated and filed a closure report, no further action could be taken at that level.

Given these conflicting observations, the court deemed it necessary to ascertain the accurate status of the FIR. It directed SP S.S. Gurum, IO/DSP Vinod Kumar, and SHO, PS Rajinder Nagar, to provide clarification. The court also examined documents showing that FIR No. 640/2015 was transferred to the CBI Crime Branch on October 25, 2015.

A subsequent letter was sent on January 29, 2021, to the SP, Crime, CBI, seeking the status of the FIR. In response, CBI stated in a letter dated February 4-5, 2021, that a closure report had been filed.

On February 7, 2025, the court noted that IO/DSP Vinod Kumar and the public prosecutor (PP) for CBI confirmed that FIR No. 640/2015 remains with CBI but has never been investigated due to jurisdictional constraints under Sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The court expressed concern over the “peculiar situation” where the FIR was transferred to CBI but no investigation was conducted, and no communication was sent to any other agency regarding its inability to proceed.

CBI officials contended that the closure report for FIR No. 361/2015 (Rajinder Nagar) covered all aspects of the case. However, the court observed that the closure report made no mention of FIR No. 640/2015 (Baghpat), leaving a serious gap in the case.

“This creates a dismal situation where an FIR filed by a victim’s family has remained uninvestigated for years despite being with CBI,” the court remarked.

With these concerns in mind, the court has sought a clear explanation and has listed the matter for further proceedings on March 4, 2025.

Read More: Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash