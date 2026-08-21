RPG Fired, 21 Indians Trapped On Ship: Dramatic Video Of IRGC Confrontation In Strait Of Hormuz

More than 20,000 seafarers remain trapped in the Gulf as the Iran war continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Indian seafarers facing a growing risk of being caught in attacks by both sides. At least eight Indian seafarers had reportedly been killed in US and Iranian attacks on vessels in and around the strait by July, while at least 10 civilian ships carrying Indian seafarers had been targeted since the conflict began. The latest concern comes from footage shared by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), showing a vessel carrying 22 crew members, including 21 Indians, being confronted in the Strait of Hormuz on April 22.

Indian seafarers face direct threats in Hormuz

Reportedly, FSUI said several small boats operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) surrounded the vessel during the confrontation. The footage, according to the union, shows an RPG being fired as crew members take cover inside the ship. “These were not pirates. They were naval forces of the IRGC,” FSUI said, warning that advisories and safety guidelines alone cannot protect civilian crews operating in a conflict zone.

The April incident was followed by a series of maritime confrontations. Iran said on April 22 that its forces had seized two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said two of the three foreign-flagged vessels fired upon by Iranian forces that day had 22 Indian seafarers aboard. At least one Indian seafarer was also among the crew of a vessel taken into Iranian custody. The government said the seafarers were safe, as per reports.

Indian seafarers endure attacks, deaths and long waits

The danger did not end in April. In June, three Indian sailors were killed when US forces struck Indian-crewed commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. India subsequently urged Washington to halt attacks on shipping and summoned a US official over the strikes.

For some Indian seafarers, survival has also meant spending weeks trapped inside vessels while missiles flew overhead. As per reports, an Indian tanker captain recently described being stranded in the Strait of Hormuz for 75 days with 23 crew members and 1,10,000 tonnes of oil on board. He recounted the psychological strain of living through the conflict, even when his vessel itself was not directly attacked.

Indian seafarers caught in a collapsing shipping route

The crisis has sharply reduced traffic through Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Reuters reported that only five commodity vessels crossed the strait on a recent Saturday, while none crossed on the following Sunday. Before the war, more than 130 ships passed through the waterway each day.

The disruption has left crews facing conditions they describe as being akin to being “in prison”. For India, the problem carries added weight because Indian nationals make up a substantial share of crews working on merchant vessels operating international routes. A prolonged shutdown or attack in Hormuz can therefore quickly become a direct human-security concern for Indian seafarers.

Indian seafarers need protection beyond advisories

Reports say that FSUI has argued that the repeated attacks expose the limits of relying on navigational advisories and voluntary precautions. The union has called for an assured naval presence to protect Indian seafarers and commercial shipping travelling through conflict-affected waters.

Iran has continued restricting shipping through the strategic waterway, while the United States has maintained pressure on Tehran. With recent attacks further cutting commercial traffic, thousands of seafarers remain caught between the geopolitical confrontation and the need to keep global trade moving. For Indian seafarers aboard those vessels, however, the crisis is not simply about Iran, the US or global shipping. It is about getting through a war zone alive.

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