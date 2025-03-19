RRB Technician Result 2025 OUT: How To Download Railway 02/2024 Grade 3 Scorecard? All You Need To Know

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the results for the Technician Grade 3 exam conducted under the advertisement number CEN 02/2024.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the results for the Technician Grade 3 exam conducted under the advertisement number CEN 02/2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination in December 2024 can now check their results on the regional RRB websites. Along with the results, the board has also published the cutoff marks for all 21 RRB regions.

RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 Overview

The RRB Technician Grade 3 exam was conducted on multiple dates: December 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024. Candidates who successfully clear the examination will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which includes document verification. The official results, including individual scorecards and cutoff marks, are now available for download.

Candidates can check their results on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board for their respective regions. Additionally, the scorecard is also accessible on the RRB Digilam website: rrb.digialm.com.

Steps to Download RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2025

To check and download the result, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region. Look for the section titled “CEN 02/2024 (Technician)”. Click on the result link provided. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Submit the details and view your result. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

RRB Technician Scorecard 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board has also released individual scorecards for candidates who appeared in the exam. The scorecard will provide details such as:

Marks obtained by the candidate

Qualifying status

Cutoff marks for the respective category and region

Next steps in the selection process

RRB Technician Cutoff Marks 2025

Along with the results, RRB has published the category-wise and region-wise cutoff marks. These cutoff marks vary based on factors such as the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of candidates who appeared.

Next Steps After RRB Technician Result 2025

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the document verification process. It is essential to keep all required documents ready for verification. The final selection will be based on the merit list and document verification.

Important Notes for Candidates

Ensure that you download your scorecard as it will be required in further stages of recruitment.

Keep an eye on your respective RRB region’s website for further updates on the document verification schedule.

If you face any issues while checking your result, contact the RRB helpdesk for assistance.