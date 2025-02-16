Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakh For Those Seriously Hurt

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakh For Those Seriously Hurt

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station during the Maha Kumbh 2025 rush results in 18 deaths and multiple injuries. Indian Railways announces compensation for the victims, with Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased and more for the injured.

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakh For Those Seriously Hurt


A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday evening tragically claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including three children, and left many others injured. The incident occurred around 10 pm as thousands of devotees, en route to the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, gathered at the station to board their trains. Severe overcrowding, combined with confusion over last-minute platform changes for delayed trains, led to panic and chaos. As passengers rushed to board the trains, not everyone was able to get on, further escalating the situation.

Indian Railways has announced compensations for the victims. The families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy will receive Rs 10 lakh each. Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh will go to those with minor injuries.

While the exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, reports suggest that the primary contributing factor was the sudden change in platforms for the Maha Kumbh-bound trains, which triggered confusion among passengers. As the crowd grew larger, the situation quickly spiraled out of control, resulting in the deadly stampede.

