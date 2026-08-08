Rs 11 Lakh Foreign Job Fraud: Nagpur Woman Sold To Beer Shop Owner In Portugal, Police Probe

A 28-year-old woman from Nagpur has alleged that she was extorted around Rs 11 lakh by a Pune-based firm that promised her a job abroad. She further alleged that she was taken to Portugal and sold to a beer shop owner, where she was forced into prostitution and labour. The woman filed an FIR at Pune’s Vimantal police station on August 5. The case has now been handed over to the crime branch for investigation.

According to the FIR, the woman is a B.Com graduate from Nagpur. She came across an Instagram page of a company named We Migrate while searching for overseas job opportunities in December last year.

The firm had an office at Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, Pune. After contacting the number listed on Instagram through WhatsApp, she was added to a group called “Lets Migrate Community 3” on January 24, 2026.

She later visited the firm’s office with her husband and mother-in-law on February 14. The FIR stated that company staff claimed the firm was registered with the Ministry of External Affairs. They allegedly showed her documents, including a “licence”, “student temporary resident card (TRC)” and “work permit”.

Rs 11 Lakh Package Promised For Jobs Abroad

The woman was allegedly offered jobs in countries including Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands. The positions included supermarket cashier, worker and accountant. The company allegedly quoted Rs 11 lakh for the package. Of this, Rs 3 lakh was said to cover air tickets, visa and insurance.

She was also allegedly told that she could bring her husband to the foreign country after three months on a “dependent visa”. The woman initially paid Rs 1 lakh through UPI. She then allegedly paid another Rs 7 lakh over the following days.

Portugal Trip Took A Disturbing Turn

According to the FIR, the woman submitted her visa documents at VFS Global in Hyderabad on March 5. She later received a “multiple entry visa” for France. On March 17, she was allegedly asked to book a flight from Mumbai to Spain. She eventually left India on May 21.

After reaching Spain, a man allegedly picked her up and took her to Portugal the following day. She was reportedly made to stay at a Punjabi man’s house. The woman alleged that two people took away her passport and returned it only after she paid 400 euros.

She was later taken to Odemira in Portugal. She was allegedly told she would get a supermarket cashier job and assistance with “college admission and student TRC”.

Woman Alleges She Was Forced Into Prostitution

Instead of the promised job, the woman alleged that she was sold to a beer shop in Odemira. According to the FIR, she was asked to meet people for prostitution on the instructions of her alleged “master”. She was reportedly kept at a house with two other women from Rajasthan and Haryana.

The woman then called her husband and told him that she had been cheated. She managed to leave Odemira and travelled by bus to Madrid on May 29. From there, she travelled to Doha and then reached Delhi on May 31. Her husband received her in Delhi and took her back to Nagpur.

Eight People Named In FIR

Even after returning to India, the woman allegedly received emails demanding her passport and asking for another Rs 3 lakh for a foreign job. She later travelled to Pune with her husband and approached the police.

An FIR was registered against eight people. Four are from Pune, while four are based in Portugal. The accused have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to wrongful confinement, human trafficking, extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation has been transferred to the crime branch.

Senior police inspector Santosh Sonawane said, “We have launched a probe into this case. As per the complaint, offence has taken place in India and abroad. Verification of the details mentioned in the complaint is being done and further action will be taken.”