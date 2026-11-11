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Home > India News > Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

The Supreme Court has restored a Rs 11.16 lakh recovery suit, ruling that balance sheet entries can amount to an acknowledgment of debt under Section 18 of the Limitation Act, triggering a fresh limitation period.

The Supreme Court has clarified the legal significance of balance sheet entries in debt recovery cases, setting aside the Delhi High Court's order and reviving a Rs 11.16 lakh recovery suit.
The Supreme Court has clarified the legal significance of balance sheet entries in debt recovery cases, setting aside the Delhi High Court's order and reviving a Rs 11.16 lakh recovery suit.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 16:43 IST

The Supreme Court has held that entries made in a company’s balance sheet can constitute an acknowledgment of liability under Section 18 of the Limitation Act, 1963, thereby triggering a fresh period of limitation for filing a recovery suit. The ruling came while setting aside a Delhi High Court order that had dismissed a recovery plaint as time-barred under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908. Allowing the appeal filed by the legal heir of the original plaintiff, the apex court restored the suit before the trial court for further proceedings.

Dispute Over Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery

The original plaintiff had filed a summary suit under Order XXXVII of the CPC in 2014, seeking recovery of Rs 11,16,000 along with annual interest of Rs 11,04,840 at 9 per cent. The claim arose from a civil works contract involving the construction of a multi-storey building in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. The plaintiff relied on running bills raised between 2000 and 2003 in support of his claim against the defendant. The dispute centred on whether the claim had become time-barred or whether subsequent financial records amounted to an acknowledgment of liability, extending the limitation period.

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Delhi High Court Had Rejected the Plaint

In 2024, the Delhi High Court, while hearing a revision petition, accepted the defendant’s plea and rejected the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 CPC. The High Court held that the bank statements did not establish any acknowledgment of liability beyond 2005. Consequently, it found the recovery suit barred by limitation.

Supreme Court Restores the Suit

The Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s decision, reiterating that entries in a balance sheet may amount to an acknowledgment of liability under Section 18 of the Limitation Act. Such an acknowledgment, if it satisfies the legal requirements, can give rise to a fresh limitation period. The ruling means that financial statements cannot be disregarded at the threshold without examining whether their entries acknowledge an existing liability. With the High Court’s order set aside, the recovery suit has been restored before the trial court for consideration in accordance with law.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

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Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order
Tags: acknowledgment of debtbalance sheet entriesdelhi high courtfresh limitation periodLimitation Act 1963Order VII Rule 11 CPCrecovery suitSection 18 Limitation Actsupreme court

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Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

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Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order
Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order
Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order
Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order
Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

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