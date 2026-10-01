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Home > India News > ‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH

‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH

A Bengaluru-based product manager’s claim that a Rs 12 lakh annual salary can feel like Rs 4 lakh after rent, commuting and lifestyle expenses has gone viral. His comments have reopened a familiar debate among young professionals: does a higher salary actually mean a better standard of living in India’s tech capital?

Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life
Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 14:10 IST

Rs 12 lakh annual package sounds like a comfortable salary for many young professionals. But for Shivank Goel, a Bengaluru-based product manager, the number tells only part of the story. In an Instagram video, Goel argued that “a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA” in Bengaluru, pointing to what he described as the city’s expensive housing, commuting and highly commercialised lifestyle. His comments have since triggered a wider discussion online about what a seemingly good salary actually buys in one of India’s most expensive job markets. 

‘Rs 600 For 5 Km’ And Rs 2 Lakh Security Deposits

Goel’s argument is not simply about rent. He pointed to the cumulative cost of everyday life in Bengaluru. Among the examples he cited was a Rs 600 cab ride for a distance of around 5 km, which he said could take nearly an hour because of traffic. He also claimed that paying a Rs 2 lakh security deposit for a rental home has become normalised in the city.

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His broader complaint was about the cost of going out and socialising. According to Goel, cafes, ticketed events and subscription-based hobbies can make entertainment another recurring expense for young professionals. “If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn’t come to Bangalore,” he said in the video, arguing that the city’s lifestyle can encourage people to spend heavily simply to participate in its social scene. 

His comments, however, are his personal assessment rather than a calculation that Rs 12 lakh objectively has the purchasing power of Rs 4 lakh.

Watch The Viral Video

Bengaluru’s Housing Costs Have Been Rising

There is data showing that housing costs remain a significant pressure point in Bengaluru. JLL’s Q2 2026 residential market report said Bengaluru rents increased 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, with demand from technology professionals outpacing housing supply. The report also noted that property prices rose 3.1% during the quarter.

Indicative cost-of-living data also shows how quickly housing can consume a salary. One 2026 estimate puts the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru’s city centre at around Rs 30,889 a month, while a one-bedroom outside the city centre averages about Rs 17,652. These are estimates and can vary considerably depending on locality, housing type and lifestyle. For someone earning Rs 1 lakh a month, rent alone can therefore represent a substantial share of take-home income, particularly for those choosing to live close to major employment hubs.

It Is Not Just Rent: Bengaluru’s Commute Has A Price Too

The city’s notorious traffic adds another dimension to the cost-of-living debate.

The Economic Survey 2025-26, citing the TomTom Traffic Index 2024, said commuters in Bengaluru lost an estimated 117 hours to rush-hour traffic during the year. It also cited an earlier estimate that traffic-related late arrivals had cost Bengaluru around 7.07 lakh productive hours in 2018. That makes Goel’s complaint about a short cab journey taking almost an hour more than just a question of fare. For professionals, commuting can involve both a financial cost and a significant loss of time.

So, Does Rs 12 Lakh Really Feel Like Rs 4 Lakh?

That depends entirely on where someone lives, whether they share accommodation, how they commute and how much they spend outside work. A professional living with roommates and using public transport can have a very different monthly budget from someone renting alone near a technology corridor and relying on cabs.

That is also why Goel’s statement has triggered disagreement online. While some viewers said his experience reflected their own lives in Bengaluru, others argued that spending habits and lifestyle choices cannot be treated as universal.  The bigger issue behind the viral claim, however, is less about whether Rs 12 lakh equals Rs 4 lakh and more about how young Indians measure a salary.

A bigger package can look impressive on paper. But once rent, deposits, transport, food, socialising and the value of time are factored in, the amount left for savings and financial goals can look very different.

And that is the uncomfortable question Bengaluru’s latest viral salary debate has put back on the table: Is a higher salary really a better deal if the city takes away a much bigger share of it?

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‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH
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‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH

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‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH

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‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH
‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH
‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH
‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH
‘Rs 12 Lakh Feels Like Rs 4 Lakh’: Bengaluru Professional’s Viral Salary Claim Sparks A Bigger Question About City Life – WATCH

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