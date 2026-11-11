Rs 1.62 Lakh Foldable Phone Keeps Developing Faults, Barnala Consumer Commission Orders Refund With 7% Interest – How Much Will Buyer Get?

A consumer commission in Punjab’s Barnala has ordered a smartphone retailer, authorised service centre and manufacturer to pay Rs 1.77 lakh to a buyer after a premium foldable phone priced at Rs 1.62 lakh allegedly developed repeated display, battery and network problems. The Barnala consumer commission directed a full refund with 7% annual interest, along with compensation and litigation expenses, after finding that the manufacturer failed to establish that the handset was free from manufacturing defects. The order was passed on October 30, nearly 15 months after the phone was purchased.

Reportedly, the complaint was filed by a Gurugram-based private firm, which alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. The firm had initially sought a refund of Rs 1.62 lakh with interest, Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses. The commission was headed by president Ashish Kumar Grover, with members Urmila Kumari and Navdeep Kumar Garg.

How the Barnala Consumer Commission case began

As per reports, the firm purchased a foldable smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs 1.62 lakh on August 7, 2025. The handset came with a one-year warranty. Its partner, Deepak Chawla, who bought it for personal use, alleged that the phone soon started hanging and had poor battery backup, overheating and display glitches.

Despite repeated visits to the authorised service centre, the problems continued. The complainant also alleged that the centre refused to provide job sheets and later declined a replacement or refund.

Display failure and physical damage defence before Barnala consumer commission

Reports say that according to the complaint, the phone stopped working on February 17, 2026, with its display stuck on the manufacturer’s logo. The service centre repaired and returned it. However, on July 21, 2026, the handset developed pixel damage, overheating and network problems. Its display also occasionally went blank while unfolding.

The manufacturer claimed that the phone was submitted for the first time on July 21, 2026. Its inspection reportedly found a display mark, dead pixel, scratches and dents. It argued that physical damage was excluded from warranty coverage and repairs would be chargeable. The buyer refused to pay.

The manufacturer denied refusing repairs and argued that no expert evidence had established a manufacturing defect. Meanwhile, the retailer and service centre were proceeded against ex parte on September 1, 2026, after failing to appear despite receiving notice.

Why Barnala Consumer Commission rejected manufacturer’s argument

The Barnala Consumer Commission noted that the July 21 service request recorded pixel damage, overheating and network issues. Although the manufacturer submitted photographs to support its physical damage claim, it failed to produce an expert affidavit or reliable evidence linking the defects to physical damage.

The commission observed: “The opposite party number 3 (the manufacturer of the handset) has failed to produce any cogent, reliable and trustworthy evidence to prove the fact that the above said mobile phone in question is not having any manufacturing defect or the same is functioning/working properly.”

Relying on earlier consumer commission decisions involving defective machinery and mobile phones, the Barnala consumer commission held that consumers were entitled to relief when defects persisted despite repair attempts. It found that the complaints had been raised during the warranty period and remained unresolved.

Final relief ordered by Barnala Consumer Commission

Partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed the opposite parties to refund Rs 1.62 lakh with 7% annual interest from August 7, 2025, until payment. It also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the fixed payout to Rs 1.77 lakh, excluding interest.

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