Rs 22,006 Crore Claims, Rs 6.5 Crore Payout: Why NCLT Approved Subhash Chandra’s 99.97% Haircut Insolvency Plan

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a repayment plan proposed by Dr Subhash Chandra in his personal insolvency resolution process. The decision means creditors will receive around ₹6.5 crore against admitted claims worth ₹22,006.57 crore. This amounts to a massive 99.97% haircut for creditors.

The order was passed by Nilesh Sharma, Member (Judicial), who acted as the third member of the NCLT bench. The move came after the original two-member bench delivered a split verdict on September 3, 2025.

In February 2026, the NCLT President referred the matter to Sharma to settle the difference between the judicial and technical members. His decision has now tilted the case in favour of approving Chandra’s repayment plan.

Creditors Had Already Backed the Plan

The repayment plan had earlier received strong support from creditors. At a meeting held in November 2024, 80.814% of creditors voted in favour of the plan. This was comfortably above the three-fourths majority required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Several major lenders opposed the proposal. These included LIC Housing, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Trusteeship, representing the Franklin Templeton Fund, and Union Bank. However, their combined voting share was below 20%. Under Section 115 of the IBC, the approved plan will now be binding on all creditors, including those who voted against it.

Why Did NCLT Approve the ₹6.5 Crore Plan?

The tribunal noted that rejecting the plan was unlikely to result in better recovery for dissenting creditors. The resolution professional’s valuation showed that Chandra’s estate was worth far less than the amount being offered under the repayment plan.

The NCLT also rejected several objections raised by creditors who opposed the proposal. One key objection was that entities allegedly linked to Chandra may have influenced the voting process.

The tribunal did not accept this argument. It held that the disputed entities did not fall within the statutory definition of an “associate” under Section 79(2)(g) of the IBC. The tribunal also said the definition could not be expanded through a broader interpretation of the law.

Huge Gap in Subhash Chandra’s Net Worth

Creditors had also raised questions about the sharp fall in Chandra’s reported net worth. Earlier certificates had placed his net worth at around ₹45,888 crore in 2017, according to a certificate submitted to RBL Bank. Another certificate had put it at around ₹40,562 crore in 2018, according to Canara Bank. His current disclosed net worth, however, is around ₹31.79 crore.

The NCLT said the difference alone did not prove that assets had been concealed or diverted. It also rejected the argument that a forensic audit was mandatory before approving the repayment plan.

1,260 Claims To Be Removed

The approval comes with one key modification. Claims submitted through Anil Kumar and Sunil Jain on behalf of 1,260 individuals will be excluded from the final list of creditors.

The resolution professional has been directed to redistribute the repayment amount among the remaining eligible creditors. The matter will now return to the original two-member NCLT bench. It will pass a formal order based on the majority opinion under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

How Did Subhash Chandra’s Insolvency Case Begin?

The case dates back to 2022 when Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited had moved an application under Section 95 of the IBC to begin insolvency proceedings against Chandra as a personal guarantor. The proceedings were later kept in abeyance following an interim Supreme Court order. After the Supreme Court lifted the stay, the NCLT admitted Chandra into the personal insolvency resolution process in April 2024.

The latest order now clears a major hurdle for implementation of the repayment plan, despite the extraordinarily high gap between the creditors’ admitted claims and the amount they are set to recover.