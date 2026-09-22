LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

The Court questioned the wide price gap and expressed concern over the silence of authorities responsible for regulating medicine prices.

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the pricing of essential cancer medicines.
The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the pricing of essential cancer medicines.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 17:51 IST

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the pricing of essential cancer medicines, drawing attention to a reported 10-fold difference between a drug’s maximum retail price (MRP) and the price at which it is supplied to retailers. During proceedings, the Court cited an example of a medicine carrying an MRP of Rs 27,000 but reportedly being supplied to retailers at a price of around Rs 2,700. The sharp disparity prompted strong observations from the Court, which described such pricing practices in highly critical terms, referring to them as “rampage”, “carnage” and “broad daylight dacoity” affecting patients.

Court Questions Regulatory Authorities

The Supreme Court also questioned the silence of authorities responsible for taking decisions on the issue of medicine pricing. “It is surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take a decision on this are absolutely silent. We need not spell out the reasons for that,” the Court observed. The remarks highlight the Court’s concern over whether existing mechanisms are adequately addressing large differences between the prices at which medicines are supplied and the prices ultimately displayed for consumers.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Cancer Drug Pricing Matters

Cancer treatment can involve multiple rounds of medication and prolonged medical care, making the cost of medicines a major concern for patients and their families. A substantial difference between a medicine’s procurement or retailer price and its MRP can therefore have a significant impact on the final amount paid by consumers. The Court’s observations have brought renewed attention to the regulation of medicine prices and the responsibilities of authorities overseeing the pharmaceutical sector.

Focus On Affordability And Transparency

The issue also raises broader questions about transparency in pharmaceutical pricing, including how MRPs are determined and how margins are structured across the supply chain. While the Court’s remarks were made in the context of the proceedings before it, they underscore the importance of ensuring that patients, particularly those requiring expensive cancer treatment, are not subjected to unreasonable financial burdens. Further action will depend on the directions and decisions that emerge from the proceedings.
Also Read: Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’
Tags: cancer drug price controversycancer medicine pricescancer medicines Indiadrug pricing regulationhome-hero-pos-1medicine MRP vs PTRpharmaceutical pricing IndiaSupreme Court cancer drug pricingSupreme Court latest observationsSupreme Court on medicine prices

RELATED News

Magellanic Cloud Enters AI Smart Fuel Infrastructure Market with Nayara Energy Limited Contract

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

Delhi Minor Raped Again: Shocking Case Raises Fresh Questions Over Women’s Safety, What NCRB Data Shows

Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

LATEST NEWS

Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

Party Will Become Stronger Across Majha & Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Faridabad Viral Video Case: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Leking Private MMS Videos — What Happened?

How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

White House Launches Trump TV: A 24/7 Presidential Stream As Media Access Faces Restrictions

Texas Hanuman Statue Row: Who Is Ruchir Bakshi, Why Did His Remarks Trigger A Fresh Debate?

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’
Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’
Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’
Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’
Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

QUICK LINKS