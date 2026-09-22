Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the pricing of essential cancer medicines, drawing attention to a reported 10-fold difference between a drug’s maximum retail price (MRP) and the price at which it is supplied to retailers. During proceedings, the Court cited an example of a medicine carrying an MRP of Rs 27,000 but reportedly being supplied to retailers at a price of around Rs 2,700. The sharp disparity prompted strong observations from the Court, which described such pricing practices in highly critical terms, referring to them as “rampage”, “carnage” and “broad daylight dacoity” affecting patients.

Court Questions Regulatory Authorities

The Supreme Court also questioned the silence of authorities responsible for taking decisions on the issue of medicine pricing. “It is surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take a decision on this are absolutely silent. We need not spell out the reasons for that,” the Court observed. The remarks highlight the Court’s concern over whether existing mechanisms are adequately addressing large differences between the prices at which medicines are supplied and the prices ultimately displayed for consumers.

There are essential medicines for cancer for which MRP is ₹27000 and PTR (price to retailer) is ₹2700. That’s absolute rampage and carnage and broad day light dacoity with the patients. How can a patient be cheated for a medicine which the manufacturer sells to the retailer at… pic.twitter.com/ybdEop0AjW — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 22, 2026

Why Cancer Drug Pricing Matters

Cancer treatment can involve multiple rounds of medication and prolonged medical care, making the cost of medicines a major concern for patients and their families. A substantial difference between a medicine’s procurement or retailer price and its MRP can therefore have a significant impact on the final amount paid by consumers. The Court’s observations have brought renewed attention to the regulation of medicine prices and the responsibilities of authorities overseeing the pharmaceutical sector.

एक पुरानी पोस्ट:- कैंसर एक ऐसी बीमारी ने जिसने करोड़ो घर तबाह किए हैं ।

सिर्फ मरीज ही नहीं बल्कि मरीज के परिवारों को । दवाइयों का खर्च वहन करते करते लोग टूट जाते हैं । और कैसे नहीं टूटेंगे अगर 600 रुपये की दवाई पर सरकार ने छूट दे रखी है 12000 रुपये MRP रखने की । जी हाँ ।… https://t.co/ofOKbOYIlj — Dr Anuj Kumar (@dranuj_k) September 22, 2026

Focus On Affordability And Transparency

The issue also raises broader questions about transparency in pharmaceutical pricing, including how MRPs are determined and how margins are structured across the supply chain. While the Court’s remarks were made in the context of the proceedings before it, they underscore the importance of ensuring that patients, particularly those requiring expensive cancer treatment, are not subjected to unreasonable financial burdens. Further action will depend on the directions and decisions that emerge from the proceedings.

Also Read: Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral