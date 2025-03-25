Rs 28,000 Crore Allocated To Transform Infrastructure In Delhi Budget- Deets Inside!

This is the largest amount ever allocated to infrastructure and other sectors, bringing much-needed hope for improvements in the capital.

The historic budget has some exciting monetary allocations for the people of the capital to enjoy. In today’s budget session, major announcements were made, with a special focus on women’s safety. But that’s not all—there’s also plenty to look forward to in the infrastructure sector.

Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, has thoughtfully curated a budget for the people. CM Rekha Gupta presented Delhi’s budget for the year 2025-26, and it’s a jaw-dropping Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to the infrastructure sector.

This is the largest amount ever allocated to infrastructure and other sectors, bringing much-needed hope for improvements in the capital.

What Are The Sectors In Key Focus?

The budget is a surplus on enhancing the city’s infrastructure, social welfare programs, healthcare, and education, and boosting the economy. It’s a 31.5% increase from last year’s budget, which means more money is being spent to make Delhi better. The goal? To develop the capital at lightning speed with transparency and efficiency.

While presenting the budget, the CM also took a swipe at the opposition, accusing them of ruining the capital like a ‘termite.’ To maintain and improve the capital, such a massive allocation was necessary. She criticized the past administration for corruption and mismanagement and vowed to implement projects with efficiency.

Key Focus On Infrastructure of Delhi

The budget sees a major boost in capital expenditure, with an allocation of Rs 28,000 crore, double the previous year’s spending, focusing on roads, water supply, and sewer systems.

Infrastructure Development & Urban Planning

Rs 28,000 crore for infrastructure projects, doubling last year’s investment.

The government will prioritize roads, sewer systems, and clean water supply. Rs 500 crore for the repair and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines.

Rs 100 crore for a pilot project to remove overhead electrical lines and shift high-tension power lines underground.

Other sectors In Focus

Transport Connectivity & Public Services

Rs 12,952 crore was allocated for transport development.

Rs 1,000 crore to enhance Delhi-NCR transport connectivity.

Replacement of pink tickets for free bus rides for women with smart cards to prevent misuse.

Social Welfare Initiatives

Rs 5,100 crore allocated for monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 to eligible women.

Free laptops for 1,200 Class X students, with an allocation of Rs 750 crore.

Establishment of modern cow shelters in Ghummanhera at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Healthcare & Sanitation

Rs 2,144 crore for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to improve medical services.

Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation services.

Education & Skill Development

Launch of new CM Shri Schools with Rs 100 crore allocated.

Free laptops for meritorious students passing Class X.

