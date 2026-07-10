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Home > India News > Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP

Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department has conducted a raid at the residence of ARTO officer Lalit Kumar. During the raid, the department seized assets worth RTs 35 crore.

Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 12:54 IST

A vigilance raid was conducted at the residence of former Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Lalit Kumar. During the raid, the vigilance department found a network of concealed storage spaces which are allegedly used to hide cash, gold and financial records. 

The raid was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department, and it has attracted widespread attention as officials have reportedly recovered around 13 kilograms of gold, ₹1.62 crore in cash, jewellery,  investment documents and records linked to multiple properties. The department has reportedly seized assets worth Rs 35 crore. The findings have also sparked fresh questions about transparency and accountability within the state’s transport department.

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Investigation Began with a Complaint

According to vigilance officials, the case started after repeated complaints alleging that Lalit Kumar possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A confidential verification was conducted before investigators approached a special court for a search warrant. Once permission was granted, simultaneous searches were launched at several locations.

Initially, officials expected a routine search. However, as the operation progressed, they reportedly discovered carefully designed hiding places built into different parts of the house.

House Allegedly Modified to Conceal Wealth

Investigators claim that ordinary household spaces had been converted into secret storage areas. During the search, officials removed furniture, dismantled the false ceiling and even broke through walls after noticing unusual construction patterns.

According to sources, concealed compartments were allegedly found inside beds, sofas, walls, ceilings and storage rooms. These hidden spaces reportedly contained cash, gold and important documents that would have been difficult to detect during a normal inspection.

Walls Became a Key Part of the Investigation

One of the most significant discoveries came after investigators noticed differences in the thickness of certain walls. When sections of the walls were opened, hidden chambers were reportedly found containing valuable items and sensitive financial records. Officials believe the concealed spaces indicate a planned effort to store assets out of sight.

Gold Recovery Raises Fresh Questions

The recovery of nearly 13 kilograms of gold has become one of the biggest talking points in the investigation. While the gold is estimated to be worth several crore rupees at current market prices, investigators are now focusing on its origin rather than its value. 

Authorities are examining when the gold was purchased, how payments were made and whether the acquisitions match Lalit Kumar’s declared income and financial records.

Cash and Financial Documents Under Detailed Examination

Officials say the ₹1.62 crore in cash was not found in a single location. Instead, bundles of currency were allegedly recovered from multiple concealed spaces across the property. Each packet is now being catalogued for possible identifying details such as bank markings or dates that could help investigators trace its source.

During the operation, a digital safe also came under scrutiny. According to sources, officials had to seek technical assistance after Lalit Kumar reportedly said he could not recall the password. Once opened, the safe allegedly contained additional documents and financial records.

Investigators believe these records, including mutual fund investments, fixed deposits, bank documents and property papers, could prove more significant than the cash itself.

Properties Across Multiple Cities Under Scanner

The investigation has also reportedly identified properties linked to Lalit Kumar and his family in Agra, Lucknow and Noida. Officials are now examining how these properties were acquired, the declared income available at the time of purchase and the financial trail behind each transaction.

Probe Expands Beyond One Individual

The investigation is no longer limited to the recovery of assets. Authorities are now examining whether others may have helped acquire or conceal the alleged wealth. Investigators are reviewing bank transactions, digital records and financial documents while forensic experts analyse the seized material.

The findings will help determine the next course of action under the Prevention of Corruption Act and whether additional individuals could come under investigation as the probe continues.

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Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP
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Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP
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Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP
Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP

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