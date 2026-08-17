Rs 45,500 Refund For iPhone 15: Why Rohtak Consumer Commission Ordered Apple India To Pay Haryana Customer

Apple India has been directed to refund Rs 45,500 to a customer over a defective iPhone 15 after a Rohtak district consumer commission found that the company failed to establish that the phone had been tampered with. The commission also ordered Apple to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. The order, dated August 7, 2026, said the customer must hand over the iPhone 15 to Apple at the time of payment, and the order must be complied with within one month from the date of receipt of its copy.

Reportedly, Rajbir Phogat, who is an advocate and complainant had purchased the iPhone 15 worth Rs 64,999 in January 2024. According to the complaint, the phone was facing issues since its purchase, such as overheating of the phone, malfunctioning of Bluetooth connection, and call drop problems. The complainant first contacted the authorised customer care service of Apple and was assured that the iPhone 15 would function perfectly fine.

iPhone 15 problems continued despite repeated attempts to fix them

However, the issues did not end there. On April 29, 2024, Phogat approached Apple’s customer care and, according to their telephone instructions, upgraded the iPhone 15. According to him, the issue of call drops and network was going to end after the update, but it did not resolve.

Reports say that in another attempt, Phogat visited the service centre where he was asked to buy iCloud storage. He purchased iCloud storage on May 31, 2024, for Rs 75 per month. However, the issue persisted. Also, he was asked to change his mobile network connection since the problem could have something to do with the network connection itself. Thus, on May 29, 2024, he switched his connection from Jio to Airtel, but even that didn’t work.

iPhone 15 warranty dispute centred on alleged tampering

Phogat alleged that the authorised service centre later refused to help him. He approached the consumer commission seeking replacement of the iPhone 15 or a refund of Rs 64,999, along with compensation for mental agony, loss caused by interruption of work and litigation expenses.

According to reports, Apple India denied that the iPhone 15 had a manufacturing defect and said the problems were caused by unauthorised modifications. According to Apple, its authorised service centre found dust particles in the buttons, an allegedly unauthorised rear camera lens, scratches on the back glass and enclosure, and an issue with the rear microphone.

iPhone 15 order says Apple failed to prove tampering claim

Apple argued that its one-year warranty did not cover unauthorised modifications and said Phogat declined to send the phone for further screening after being informed about the alleged tampering. The authorised customer care centre also said he had not produced documents showing that the problems existed from the date of purchase or had been brought to the respondents’ notice.

The bench comprising president Nagender Singh Kadian and members Tripti Pannu and Vijender Singh examined the tax invoice, screenshots showing failed calls and a June 2024 job sheet recording network, overheating and Bluetooth problems. It also examined Apple’s service records mentioning alleged unauthorised modifications to the rear camera lens and back glass.

iPhone 15 defects during warranty period lead to compensation order

However, the commission noted that the iPhone 15 was returned to Phogat without repair. It also said the respondents did not produce an affidavit from the engineer or technician who inspected the phone, or an expert report or other technical evidence proving that it had actually been tampered with.

“The photographs produced on record also do not conclusively establish such alleged unauthorized modification,” the commission said.

It added: “Mere recording of an internal remark in the job sheet, unsupported by any independent technical evidence, is not sufficient to discharge the burden cast upon the opposite parties to prove that the complainant had violated the terms of the warranty.”

iPhone 15 refund comes with 9% interest and one-month deadline

As per reports, the commission said the defects arose during the warranty period and the phone was returned without the reported problems being rectified. “In the absence of any reliable evidence proving unauthorized modification, the opposite parties were not justified in refusing warranty service and returning the mobile phone without rectifying the defects repeatedly complained of by the complainant,” it observed.

It held that there was deficiency in service and Apple, as the manufacturer, was liable to compensate Phogat. However, instead of a full refund, it ordered Apple India to pay Rs 45,500 after 30 percent depreciation, with 9 percent annual interest from June 10, 2024, when the complaint was filed, until payment. Apple must also pay Rs 5,000 for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.