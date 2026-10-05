Rs 50 Crore Heroin Seized, Illegal Factory Busted In Lucknow: Delhi Police Finds 6.2 Kg Drug, 4 Arrests

Delhi Police has busted an alleged interstate heroin supply network and an illegal manufacturing unit in Lucknow. Four people have been arrested in the operation. Police said 7.076 kg of heroin was recovered during the investigation. The total seizure is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore in the international market. The biggest recovery came from an alleged manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow. Police seized 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin from the premises.

How Delhi Police Tracked The Heroin Supply Network

The investigation began on September 16 after the Special Staff received information about narcotics movement in the Begumpur area. Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted a Suzuki Grand Vitara in Sector 32, Begumpur. They arrested 58-year-old Laxman Hooda, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

Police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash from him. The vehicle was also seized. Police registered an FIR under the NDPS Act. The following day, investigators arrested 51-year-old Anil alias Bhola from Raghubir Nagar in Delhi. Around 501 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his Mahindra XUV-700. Police said Anil is a proclaimed offender and parole jumper in an earlier NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

Lucknow Factory Raid Leads To Major Heroin Recovery

The investigators are using technical surveillance and human intelligence in order to determine the source of the drug supply. On October 4, the police raided a heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow. After the raid, police arrested a 35-year-old man, who is identified as Bablu from Bareilly.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin. Police also seized materials allegedly used to manufacture the drug. These included 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, a gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, a tub, polythene, an electronic weighing machine and other equipment.

Main Supplier Allegedly Traced To Bareilly

Based on information provided by Bablu, police traced Ruksar Ali alias Raju. He was allegedly the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility. Police arrested him in Bareilly after pursuing him for around 120 kilometres. Investigators said the four accused allegedly had different roles in the network, including manufacturing, transportation and supply. Police said the investigation is continuing to identify other members, financial links and the sources of raw materials used in the alleged manufacturing operation.