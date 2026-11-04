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Home > India News > Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

A week after Sourabh Chandrakar's extradition from Oman, another key Mahadev betting app accused, Ravi Uppal, has reportedly been arrested in Dubai. Indian agencies are now working to bring him back.

Mahadev betting app case accused Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai (PHOTO: X)
Mahadev betting app case accused Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 20:52 IST

Ravi Uppal, co-founder of the controversial Mahadev betting app, has been arrested in Dubai, sources said on Wednesday. The development comes barely a week after his business partner, Sourabh Chandrakar, was brought back to India from Oman.

The latest arrest could be a major breakthrough for Indian investigating agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are now working to secure Uppal’s return to India. However, UAE authorities have not officially informed India about his arrest yet, sources said.

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Ravi Uppal’s Previous Detention in Dubai

Uppal has been on the radar of Indian agencies for years. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in October 2023. He was detained in Dubai in December that year but was released after 45 days. His latest arrest has once again brought the spotlight on the alleged international operations of the Mahadev betting network.

ED Alleges Rs 100 Crore-Level Hawala Operations

According to the ED, Uppal managed a hawala network involving hundreds of crores of rupees. The agency alleges that he maintained links with politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh and helped move money into India through illegal channels.

In January 2026, assets worth around Rs 21 crore linked to Uppal were attached. The agency also alleges that Uppal and Chandrakar hold Vanuatu passports, which they used to avoid Indian investigations. Vanuatu does not have an extradition treaty with India.

Rs 94,000 Crore Mahadev Betting Network Under Scanner

The ED estimates that the Mahadev network and its associated platforms generated a turnover of Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 94,000 crore. It also alleges that Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore was transferred overseas. The agency has filed six chargesheets naming 116 accused and arrested 14 people.

Meanwhile, Chandrakar was brought back from Muscat by a special CBI team on Sunday. Another accused, Vikas Chhaparia, described by the ED as the network’s financial manager, is also in Dubai. Investigators now want to question Uppal to trace the alleged money trail, hawala operations and beneficiaries of the betting network.

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Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover
Tags: dubai newsMahadev betting appMahadev Betting ScamRavi Uppal ArrestRs 94000 Crore ScamSourabh Chandrakar

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Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

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Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

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Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover
Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover
Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover
Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover
Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

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