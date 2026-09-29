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Home > India News > Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide

Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide

Fugitive gangster Goldy Brar has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

Goldy Brar added to FBI’s Most Wanted list with $1 million bounty
Goldy Brar added to FBI’s Most Wanted list with $1 million bounty

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 09:19 IST

Fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with the US agency offering a reward of up to USD 1 million (more than 9.50 Crore INR) for information leading to his arrest. The FBI said Goldy Brar is wanted for his alleged role as the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which authorities allege has been linked to violent crimes in the United States and Canada.

Goldy Brar wanted over alleged role in violent crime network

In an official statement, the FBI said: “The FBI has added Satinderjeet Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.”

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The bureau said the syndicate has allegedly been involved in “assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.” According to US authorities, Goldy Brar is based in the United States and oversees the group’s operations across North America.

Goldy Brar faces federal charges in California

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He faces charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion, and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The FBI bulletin lists his aliases as “Goldy Brar,” Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet and Satinder Jit Singh Brar. Goldy Brar was born in Punjab, India, and speaks Punjabi and English. The FBI said he maintains networks and operational ties across Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico.

Goldy Brar warned as armed and dangerous fugitive

The FBI said Singh “should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk.” The agency has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement rather than approach him directly.

The addition makes Goldy Brar the 543rd person placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI said Singh is considered extremely violent, armed and dangerous and is known to reside in California and various parts of Canada.

Also Read: Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him    

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Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide
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Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide

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Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide
Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide
Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide
Rs 9.5 Crore Bounty For Goldy Brar: Why FBI Put A Million-Dollar Reward On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Top Aide
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