Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced ex-gratia relief for the victims and their families.

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured


In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced ex-gratia relief for the victims and their families.

As per the official statement, families of those killed will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those grievously injured will be given Rs 2 lakh. Victims with minor injuries will be provided Rs 1 lakh.

Calling the attack a “barbaric and senseless act of brutality,” the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the administration stands in solidarity with the affected families. It also assured that arrangements have been made for the dignified transport of the deceased and that the injured are receiving the best possible medical care.

Reiterating its resolve against terror, the government said it will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

