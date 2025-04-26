‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must Perform His Duty’ After J&K Attack

Citing an anecdote from the Ramayana, he said, "Non-violence is our religion, but teaching a lesson to hooligans is also our religion."

Underscoring the importance of non-violence as a foundational element of Indian culture, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday emphasised the necessity of addressing threats to society and the nation, saying that “teaching a lesson to hooligans is our religion,” news agency ANI reported.

Addressing a book launch programme, Bhagwat reportedly said, “Non-violence is our nature, our value,” adding, “Some people will not change; no matter what you do, they will keep troubling the world, so what to do about it?”

Referencing an anecdote from the Ramayana, the RSS chief further said, “Non-violence is our religion. Teaching a lesson to hooligans is also our religion. We never insult or harm our neighbours. But still, if someone turns to evil, what is the other option? The duty of the king is to protect the people; the king must perform his duty…”

Bhagwat’s remarks came in the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead.

Earlier, the RSS Chief had said that the current fight is between ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) and ‘Adharma’ (unrighteousness), rather than just a conflict between sects and religions. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat made the remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his address, the RSS Chief said, “The fight that is going on right now is not between sects and religions… it is between ‘Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’. Our soldiers and our people have never killed anyone by asking them about their religion. It is time for the country to be strong.”

