Sunday, March 23, 2025
RSS Expresses Concern Over Alleged Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced deep concern over the alleged violence and oppression faced by Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh following the recent regime change.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced deep concern over the alleged violence and oppression faced by Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh following the recent regime change. On the second day of its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting, the RSS passed a resolution condemning the reported attacks by radical Islamist groups.

The RSS stated that incidents of attacks on temples, religious institutions, and individuals from minority communities have been frequently reported. The resolution highlighted cases of vandalism, killings, abductions, and forced conversions, calling it a blatant violation of human rights. The organization dismissed claims that these incidents were purely political, insisting that they were targeted acts against specific communities.

Declining Hindu Population in Bangladesh

The RSS pointed to the steady decline in the Hindu population in Bangladesh, which has reportedly fallen from 22% in 1951 to below 8% today. The organization expressed concern that the worsening situation could lead to an existential crisis for Hindus in the country.

Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations

The resolution warned that anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh could damage bilateral relations. It also accused international forces of attempting to destabilize the region by fostering hostility between neighboring nations. The RSS urged global thought leaders and policymakers to monitor and expose such activities.

Call for Action from India and International Community

The ABPS acknowledged the peaceful resistance by Bangladesh’s Hindu community and the solidarity shown by Hindus in India and other countries. It urged the Indian government to take a firm stand, engage in diplomatic discussions, and push for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Additionally, the RSS called on global organizations, including the United Nations, to address the alleged persecution and exert pressure on Bangladesh to prevent further violence.

