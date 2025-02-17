Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Highlights Humanity As The Greatest Religion At Harmony Week Session

Highlighting the importance of modern education alongside religious teachings, Kumar urged parents to ensure that their children receive a well-rounded education.

In a special dialogue session held with madrasa students in Delhi as part of the “Harmony Week” initiative by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar emphasized the importance of national identity and unity. Addressing the gathering, he stated that the greatest religion is humanity, urging children to identify themselves as “Hindustani” above all else.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from madrasa students, who chanted patriotic slogans such as “Inquilab Zindabad,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Jai Hind.” Indresh Kumar stressed that education should go beyond textbooks to instill values of patriotism and unity. “The greatest action is patriotism, and the greatest identity is being Hindustani,” he asserted, encouraging students to dream big and aim for careers in science, medicine, engineering, and administration.

Highlighting the importance of modern education alongside religious teachings, Kumar urged parents to ensure that their children receive a well-rounded education. He emphasized that proficiency in subjects like mathematics, science, and social studies is essential for success in various professional fields. “A child aspiring to be a doctor must not only have knowledge of religious texts but also excel in physics, chemistry, and biology,” he explained.

The session also saw the participation of key dignitaries, including Dr. Shahid Akhtar, acting chairman of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI). Akhtar underscored the need for madrasas to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to integrate modern education, ensuring that students have access to opportunities in multiple fields.

Dr. Shalini Ali, National Convener of MRM, announced new initiatives to support women’s self-employment, including training programs in sewing, tuition centers, and computer education across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. She emphasized that empowering women through education and employment would benefit families, society, and the nation as a whole.

Beyond education, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch is expanding its efforts in healthcare. In Bokaro, Jharkhand, a 550-bed “Medicine Cancer Hospital and Research Center” was inaugurated to provide affordable treatment to cancer patients, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds. Dr. Majid Talikoti, the hospital’s managing director, stated that free cancer treatment would be provided annually on February 18 for needy patients.

“Harmony Week” witnessed widespread participation across India, with activities such as ration distribution, blanket donations, blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and tree planting campaigns. The initiative also included interfaith prayers in mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras, reinforcing the message of unity and brotherhood. Officials of the MRM reiterated their commitment to national service and social welfare, stating that “Harmony Week” is not just an event but a long-term mission for peace, education, and community development.

(With ANI Inputs)

