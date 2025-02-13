RSS Moves Into ₹150 Crore ‘Keshav Kunj’In Delhi, Surpasses BJP’s Headquarters In Size

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has officially moved into its newly constructed headquarters, Keshav Kunj, located in the Jhandewalan area of New Delhi. The expansive, state-of-the-art facility spans five lakh square feet and was built at a cost of ₹150 crore, funded entirely through public donations. The new complex reflects the growing influence of the RSS, which has been operational for nearly a century.

According to RSS officials, 75,000 donors contributed to the project, with individual donations ranging from as low as ₹5 to several lakh rupees. The headquarters consists of three towers—Sadhana, Prerana, and Archana—each designed for specific functions. Sadhana houses the organisation’s offices, while Prerana and Archana serve as residential towers. Together, the towers offer 300 rooms, numerous conference halls, and three auditoriums with a total seating capacity of over 1,300 people.

One of the auditoriums, named after Ashok Singhal, the former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), is designed with stadium seating and cushioned chairs to accommodate large gatherings. The campus also includes a research library, Keshav Pustakalaya, on the 10th floor and a small hospital with five beds to provide medical assistance to RSS members. Additionally, the complex offers mess and canteen facilities and parking space for 135 cars, which can be expanded to 270.

An open lawn area between the residential towers, which features a statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has been designated for daily shakhas, a key RSS tradition. The scale of Keshav Kunj surpasses the BJP headquarters in size, emphasizing the expanding role and influence of the RSS, which serves as the ideological foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to preside over the first major event at the new headquarters — a Karyakarta Milan on February 19. The event is scheduled ahead of the Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Baithak in Bengaluru in March