RTI Reveals 10 Pellet Injuries In Delhi Protest Days After Police Denied Firing

Ten people were injured by pellets during a youth protest march to Parliament in Delhi on July 20, according to an RTI response received by Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale.

Gokhale shared the response on social media on Monday. It showed that nine people with “pellet/projectile” injuries were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College after the protest. Safdarjung Hospital also reported one case of pellet injury on the same day.

The figures point to at least 10 pellet-related injuries during the protest. However, Gokhale said he was still waiting for responses from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Delhi Police Had Denied Using Pellet Guns

The development has renewed questions over the police action during the July 20 protest. A day after the march, the Delhi Police denied firing pellet guns at protesters. The demonstration was held against the alleged mismanagement of several competitive examinations.

However, a Rapid Action Force general diary entry reportedly cited by The Hindu suggested that pellet guns were used on protesters on the orders of a Delhi Police officer.

The report, published on July 28, said the Rapid Action Force, which comes under the Central Reserve Police Force, had recorded the use of pellet guns during the crackdown.

The reported use of pellet guns against unarmed protesters in Delhi has since become a major point of contention between the government and the Opposition.

Two Protesters Move Supreme Court

Two protesters injured by pellets, Prashant Kumar Singh and Sheikh Irshad Mansoor, have approached the Supreme Court. They have sought a ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd control during protests. The petitions have added a legal dimension to the controversy surrounding the July 20 police action.

Gokhale has also questioned the government’s handling of the issue.

“What sort of a joke of a democracy is it where the police use pellet guns, lie about it, and then refuse to disclose the number of victims when confronted,” the TMC leader wrote on social media.

He also questioned why the BJP-led Union government had not released a confirmed figure for those injured by pellets during the protest.

“[Union Home Minister] Amit Shah has been using the police and central agencies as his personal mafia,” added Gokhale. “And now he is hiding from Parliament.”

The Delhi Police and central armed police forces report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Opposition Demands Amit Shah’s Statement

Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament over the alleged use of excessive force against the protesters. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that Shah was ready to speak on the protests and the police action.

Rijiju, however, said the Home Minister would speak if the Opposition did not disrupt proceedings in Parliament.

How Delhi’s Exam Protest Escalated

The agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations began on June 6. A demonstration was held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party political campaign. Protesters demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the Union Education Minister at the time.

The movement grew in the following weeks. Thousands joined the July 20 protest and march towards Parliament. The demonstration came two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken to hospital by police while on a hunger strike.

The Parliament march ended in a major police crackdown. Dozens of protesters were injured as police used lathis, tear gas shells and, according to the latest RTI response and other reports, pellet guns.

The police action intensified the agitation. Protests later spread to other parts of the country. Pradhan resigned as Education Minister on July 25, five days after the Parliament march.