Ruckus In Parliament Over ‘Hindi’ Imposition Row; DMK Misleading Country, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In Lok Sabha

The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session kicked off today with a fierce confrontation between the Opposition and the government over alleged Hindi imposition in the National Education Policy (NEP). The issue led to chaos in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the house until noon.

DMK MPs Protest Against Hindi Imposition in NEP

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a protest in the Lok Sabha, accusing the government of using the NEP to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. As slogans echoed in the house, the DMK MPs marched into the well of the house, demanding justice for Tamil Nadu students. They questioned the government’s decision to withhold education funds, arguing that political retaliation against a state government using school funds was unjustifiable.

“We want justice!” the protesting MPs chanted.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Defends NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the accusations, claiming the protesting MPs were misleading the country regarding the NEP. Pradhan rejected claims made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders that the policy was an attempt to impose Hindi.

Pradhan also criticized the DMK for politicizing the issue, accusing them of harming the future of Tamil Nadu students by opposing the three-language policy. “They are not committed to Tamil Nadu students. They are ruining their future,” Pradhan stated during the Question Hour. He also noted that other non-BJP states, including Karnataka, had accepted the policy.

The Three-Language Controversy: Hindi Imposition or Misunderstanding?

The row centers around the NEP’s three-language formula, which the DMK claims is a veiled attempt by the BJP-led central government to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu’s education system. This dispute has escalated tensions between the DMK and the state BJP unit of Tamil Nadu, especially with state elections approaching next year.

While the DMK argues that the Centre is trying to impose religious ideas on education, the BJP dismisses the controversy as unnecessary and denies that the three-language policy is intended to promote Hindi in Tamil Nadu schools.

A Divisive Issue as Election Campaigns Loom

The controversy over Hindi imposition in the NEP is not only dividing political parties but also raising concerns about the future of the education system in Tamil Nadu. With the state elections on the horizon, the issue is likely to intensify, affecting both the Centre’s and the DMK’s political strategies.