Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Ruckus In Parliament Over ‘Hindi’ Imposition Row; DMK Misleading Country, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In Lok Sabha

Ruckus In Parliament Over ‘Hindi’ Imposition Row; DMK Misleading Country, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In Lok Sabha

The controversy over Hindi imposition in the NEP is not only dividing political parties but also raising concerns about the future of the education system in Tamil Nadu. With the state elections on the horizon, the issue is likely to intensify, affecting both the Centre's and the DMK's political strategies.

Ruckus In Parliament Over ‘Hindi’ Imposition Row; DMK Misleading Country, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In Lok Sabha


The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session kicked off today with a fierce confrontation between the Opposition and the government over alleged Hindi imposition in the National Education Policy (NEP). The issue led to chaos in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the house until noon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DMK MPs Protest Against Hindi Imposition in NEP

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a protest in the Lok Sabha, accusing the government of using the NEP to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. As slogans echoed in the house, the DMK MPs marched into the well of the house, demanding justice for Tamil Nadu students. They questioned the government’s decision to withhold education funds, arguing that political retaliation against a state government using school funds was unjustifiable.

“We want justice!” the protesting MPs chanted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Defends NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the accusations, claiming the protesting MPs were misleading the country regarding the NEP. Pradhan rejected claims made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders that the policy was an attempt to impose Hindi.

Pradhan also criticized the DMK for politicizing the issue, accusing them of harming the future of Tamil Nadu students by opposing the three-language policy. “They are not committed to Tamil Nadu students. They are ruining their future,” Pradhan stated during the Question Hour. He also noted that other non-BJP states, including Karnataka, had accepted the policy.

The Three-Language Controversy: Hindi Imposition or Misunderstanding?

The row centers around the NEP’s three-language formula, which the DMK claims is a veiled attempt by the BJP-led central government to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu’s education system. This dispute has escalated tensions between the DMK and the state BJP unit of Tamil Nadu, especially with state elections approaching next year.

While the DMK argues that the Centre is trying to impose religious ideas on education, the BJP dismisses the controversy as unnecessary and denies that the three-language policy is intended to promote Hindi in Tamil Nadu schools.

A Divisive Issue as Election Campaigns Loom

The controversy over Hindi imposition in the NEP is not only dividing political parties but also raising concerns about the future of the education system in Tamil Nadu. With the state elections on the horizon, the issue is likely to intensify, affecting both the Centre’s and the DMK’s political strategies.

Filed under

dharmendra pradhan Ruckus In Parliament

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Says Suspension of US Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine ‘Just About Lifted’

Trump Says Suspension of US Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine ‘Just About Lifted’

Ban Direct And Indirect Ads Related To Tobacco, Alcohol: Union Health Ministry To IPL

Ban Direct And Indirect Ads Related To Tobacco, Alcohol: Union Health Ministry To IPL

Sudiksha Konanki: Indian-Origin Student Is Believed To Have Drowned In Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki: Indian-Origin Student Is Believed To Have Drowned In Dominican Republic

Who Is Shehnaz Singh, The FBI-Wanted Drug Trafficker Arrested By Punjab Police?

Who Is Shehnaz Singh, The FBI-Wanted Drug Trafficker Arrested By Punjab Police?

Justin Trudeau In Tears At His Farewell Speech, Says Canada Faces ‘Existential Challenge’ From US

Justin Trudeau In Tears At His Farewell Speech, Says Canada Faces ‘Existential Challenge’ From US

Entertainment

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women