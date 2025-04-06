Rural Maharashtra Challenges discrimination Against Widow; Abolish Oppresive Customs

In parts of rural Maharashtra, a quiet but powerful social change is underway. Age-old customs that forced widows to lead a life of isolation and sorrow are slowly being questioned—and in some villages, actively challenged.

Age-old customs that forced widows to lead a life of isolation and sorrow are slowly being questioned in some villages in Maharashtra.

In parts of rural Maharashtra, a quiet but powerful social change is underway. Age-old customs that forced widows to lead a life of isolation and sorrow are slowly being questioned—and in some villages, actively challenged.

Many communities are now taking steps to respect and include widows in public events, breaking away from long-standing traditions that once excluded them. Inspired by the progressive efforts of Herwad village, this change is spreading across districts, bringing a sense of hope to women who have suffered in silence for generations.

A Growing Movement for Inclusion

Herwad, a village that drew national attention for ending harmful widow rituals, has inspired many others to follow its lead. Villages have begun including widows in events such as Sarvajanik Ganpati pujas, haldi-kumkum ceremonies, and flag-hoisting functions.

In recognition of the challenges widows face, the National Human Rights Commission last year issued an advisory asking states and Union Territories to work on improving the quality of life of widowed women and protect their dignity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Herwad’s Change Is Spreading

Surgonda Patil, the former sarpanch of Herwad, says things have already started to improve in the village.

“Earlier, we would visit homes where deaths occurred to check if these customs were followed. But now, people are more aware,” he said.

He explained that in earlier times, widows were forced to remove their mangalsutra, break their bangles, and take off their toe rings—symbols of marriage that were seen as no longer suitable. But now, those practices have “almost stopped,” he added.

Patil also mentioned that some widows in the village have remarried and are fully accepted in community gatherings, showing how society’s attitude is evolving.

“We Are Humans Too,” Says Widow from Herwad

For Vaishali Patil, a widow who lost her husband 12 years ago, the transformation is real—but incomplete.

“Widows are being treated with dignity and respect. People have realised we are humans. The mindset, however, has to change, and age-old customs cannot be stopped overnight,” she said.

Convincing elder family members to let go of such rituals is still difficult, she added, describing the shift as “a work in progress.”

Kadoli Village Took Early Steps Toward Equality

In Kadoli village of Nagpur district, former sarpanch Pranjal Wagh began inviting widows to haldi-kumkum programmes even before Herwad’s gram sabha passed its famous resolution.

“When I was the sarpanch from 2017-22, widows didn’t go out and socialise. I would invite all women for haldi-kumkum events and offer gifts to widows, despite objections,” she said.

While the Kadoli gram sabha did pass a resolution to ban these discriminatory customs, Wagh admits that the rules are not always followed strictly. Still, she remains committed—inviting around 1,000 women each year for haldi-kumkum celebrations.

Musalgaon Supports Widows Financially

In Musalgaon, located in Nashik district, the village is 90% literate, and according to its sarpanch Anil Shirsat, outdated widow rituals are not practiced.

“We don’t have the custom of removing mangalsutra, wiping sindoor and other rituals,” he said.

For the past three years, the village has been using 15% of its panchayat funds to support five widows annually, providing them with much-needed financial help.

“We will ask self-help groups to include widows and ensure their economic empowerment,” he added, saying a new resolution will be passed in the next gram sabha to further strengthen support.

Support Systems in Other Villages

Sanjay Pawar, a panchayat member from Dhondvir Nagar in Nashik, said their gram sabha passed a resolution to make sure widows live with dignity.

“We ensure they get pensions and homes under different government schemes. The gram panchayat takes care to resolve their problems,” he said.

Activist Movement in Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur

Lalit Babar, a social activist working in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur districts, shared that 76 gram panchayats in Sangola have pledged to stop discriminatory customs.

“We have roped in block development officers and integrated child development services (ICDS) workers. When we get information about a man’s death, we visit the home to check if his wife has been forced to perform any of the rituals,” he said.

He explained that most women do not choose to follow these customs—they are pressured into them by families or society.

“When we tell people that these customs are banned, they mostly listen. But 10 to 20 per cent still don’t comply,” Babar added.

While a draft law has been submitted to the government to ban these practices, Babar believes legislation alone won’t solve the problem.

“We need a campaign to create awareness. ASHA and anganwadi workers can be of great help in the awareness campaign,” he said.

These examples from across rural Maharashtra show that change is happening, even if slowly. With community support, local leaders, and activists leading the way, widows are gradually being given the dignity and respect they deserve.