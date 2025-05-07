Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him

Russia on Wednesday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik for his valiant role in aiding Soviet Red Army in the Battle of Stalingrad against Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Russia also unveiled a memorial plaque in Biju Patnaik honour at its embassy in New Delhi.

The event was organised at the Russian Embassy here on Wednesday morning to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and younger son of Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik attended the opening ceremony of the memorial plaque of Biju Patnaik along with Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

After attending the event, Naveen Patnaik took to X and wrote, “Honoured to attend the memorial plaque inauguration ceremony at Russian Embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the contribution of legendary #BijuPatnaik in Stalingrad Operation during WWII. The Battle of Stalingrad led to success for Russia in the war against Nazi Germany which saved the world from untold horror. People of #Odisha will be immensely pleased with this award for #BijuPatnaik whom they treat with huge respect. Thank @RusEmbIndia for the honour. #RussiaHonoursBijuPatnaik.”

Russian Ambassador Danis Alipov had specially invited Naveen Patnaik, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, to attend the programme. The main function will be held on May 9.

The Battle of Stalingrad, which took place from July 1942 to February 1943, marked the successful Soviet defence of the city during World War II.