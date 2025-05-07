Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him

Russia on Wednesday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik for his valiant role in aiding Soviet Red Army in the Battle of Stalingrad against Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him


Russia on Wednesday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik for his valiant role in aiding Soviet Red Army in the Battle of Stalingrad against Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Russia also unveiled a memorial plaque in Biju Patnaik honour at its embassy in New Delhi.

The event was organised at the Russian Embassy here on Wednesday morning to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and younger son of Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik attended the opening ceremony of the memorial plaque of Biju Patnaik along with Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After attending the event, Naveen Patnaik took to X and wrote, “Honoured to attend the memorial plaque inauguration ceremony at Russian Embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the contribution of legendary #BijuPatnaik in Stalingrad Operation during WWII. The Battle of Stalingrad led to success for Russia in the war against Nazi Germany which saved the world from untold horror. People of #Odisha will be immensely pleased with this award for #BijuPatnaik whom they treat with huge respect. Thank @RusEmbIndia for the honour. #RussiaHonoursBijuPatnaik.”

Russian Ambassador Danis Alipov had specially invited Naveen Patnaik, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, to attend the programme. The main function will be held on May 9.

The Battle of Stalingrad, which took place from July 1942 to February 1943, marked the successful Soviet defence of the city during World War II.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anand Singh

Anand Singh

Filed under

Biju Patnaik

newsx

Baba Ramdev Lauds Indian Army’s Bravery After Operation Sindoor, Says “This Is Just the Beginning”
newsx

Rajnath Singh Praises Armed Forces, Calls Operation Sindoor A New Chapter In India’s Military History
newsx

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him
Chief Minister Siddaramai

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan
Consul General of Israel

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’
newsx

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Baba Ramdev Lauds Indian Army’s Bravery After Operation Sindoor, Says “This Is Just the Beginning”

Baba Ramdev Lauds Indian Army’s Bravery After Operation Sindoor, Says “This Is Just the Beginning”

Rajnath Singh Praises Armed Forces, Calls Operation Sindoor A New Chapter In India’s Military History

Rajnath Singh Praises Armed Forces, Calls Operation Sindoor A New Chapter In India’s Military History

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border

Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border

Entertainment

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media