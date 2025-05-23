Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
“Russia Supports China, China Supports Pakistan”: Reuben F. Johnson Questions India’s Russia Outreach | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, international security analyst Reuben F. Johnson questioned the strategic logic behind India’s engagement with Russia.

“Russia Supports China, China Supports Pakistan”: Reuben F. Johnson Questions India’s Russia Outreach


India has launched a significant diplomatic effort to build international consensus against cross-border terrorism, with MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leading a delegation to Russia. The move comes amid heightened regional tensions and global concerns over the threat of state-sponsored terrorism.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, international security analyst Reuben F. Johnson questioned the strategic logic behind India’s engagement with Russia, calling the diplomatic overture “difficult to understand” given the geopolitical entanglements at play.

Questions Over Strategic Alignment

Johnson, speaking candidly, highlighted contradictions in India’s current diplomatic approach. He acknowledged India’s longstanding image as a supporter of democratic values and anti-imperialism, especially among BRICS nations like Brazil. However, he questioned the decision to partner with Russia, a country he described as “the most imperialist and anti-democratic nation on this planet.”

“You’re embracing a nation that stands in direct contrast to the democratic ideals India has historically promoted,” Johnson told NewsX. “What’s more, Russia’s strongest ally in the war in Ukraine is China, and China is the principal backer of Pakistan. It just doesn’t add up.”

Johnson also referenced unverified reports suggesting Chinese involvement in recent military tensions in Kashmir, stating that the alleged backing from China would have made the cross-border skirmishes far more complex than publicly acknowledged.

India’s Push for Global Support

India’s outreach to Russia follows a serious escalation in tensions with Pakistan. With both countries equipped with nuclear capabilities, the international community watched with concern as hostilities unfolded in Kashmir. Indian officials have stated that the objective behind the diplomatic mission is to demonstrate transparency and responsibility in dealing with terrorism.

“We were on the brink of war. The world needs to see who the responsible actor is,” said one Indian official, who asked not to be named. “This isn’t about propaganda. It’s about setting the record straight.”

India has been calling for coordinated global action against terrorism, and the current outreach is seen as part of a broader attempt to establish international legitimacy for its actions.

Frustrations at the United Nations

The diplomatic mission to Russia also puts the spotlight on India’s frustrations with the United Nations Security Council. Despite decades of appeals, India is still not a permanent member, while China and Russia, both permanent members, have repeatedly blocked efforts to sanction known terrorists and their sponsors.

“India has faced consistent pushback at the UN. China, in particular, has protected several individuals and entities with well-documented ties to terrorism,” said a foreign affairs commentator during the NewsX segment.

Reuben F. Johnson added, “If the United Nations continues to be used to shield terrorism sponsors, its credibility suffers. That’s not just India’s problem. That’s a threat to global security.”

Watch the interview here:

What Comes Next?

Kanimozhi’s meetings in Russia are said to focus on intelligence cooperation and multilateral frameworks for counter-terrorism. While the outreach may help India expand its diplomatic footprint, questions remain over the long-term effectiveness of relying on nations with opposing geopolitical loyalties.

ALSO READ: ‘A Difficult But Worthwhile Attempt’: Dublin Professor Backs India’s Push for UN Terror Definition | NewsX Exclusive

 

