Friday, December 13, 2024
Russian Embassy Hosts Reception To Bestow Order Of Friendship On Baselios Marthoma Matthews III

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi recently awarded HH Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East, the prestigious Order of Friendship for his contributions to fostering dialogue between the Russian and Malankara Syrian Orthodox Churches.

Russian Embassy Hosts Reception To Bestow Order Of Friendship On Baselios Marthoma Matthews III

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi yesterday hosted an official reception to bestow the Order of Friendship on HH Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan.

“During the auspicious ceremony, Ambassador of Russia to India, Denis Alipov, underscored the immense efforts of the Catholicos dedicated to the promotion of dialogue between the sisterly Russian and Malankara Syrian Orthodox Churches as well as to humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours such as the launch of cooperation between the Central Clinical Hospital of St Alexis, Metropolitan of Moscow, and St George’s Hospital in Kerala,” said the statement released by Russian embassy in India.

The audience was also addressed by Youhanon Mar Demetrios, Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of Belarus, Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Kamel Zayed Galal, Ambassador of Egypt, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia, representatives of the friendly diplomatic corps, including foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, local business, social and religious circles, cultural community, mass media and Russian compatriots were also present at the event.

Filed under

Russian Embassy in New Delhi Russian-Indian relations

