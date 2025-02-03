Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India To Strengthen Indo-Russian Relations

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Duma state of the federal assembly leading the Russian parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi to review the proceedings of the Lower House (Lok Sabha).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India To Strengthen Indo-Russian Relations


Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Duma state of the federal assembly leading the Russian parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi to review the proceedings of the Lower House (Lok Sabha). As part of the official trip, the delegation also held a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla with an aim to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am very pleased to inform all of you that in our distinguished box of honour, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin is present. Under the leadership of Volodin the Russian Parliamentary delegation is present. On my behalf and house’s behalf I extend a warm welcome to the distinguished delegation,” said Birla, while expressing his pleasure in welcoming the distinguished delegation.

“The visit of Volodin and his esteemed delegation is a symbol of the depth of India-Russia relations. This visit will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. India and Russia have long-standing and deep-rooted relations. The strategic partnership and bilateral ties will become even more robust,” adds Birla.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Congratulated Russia on a very fruitful and substantial chairmanship of BRICS in 2024 and recalled my visit to St Petersburg for the Summit. Referring to the important role of Inter-Parliamentary Commission in facilitating cooperation between the two Parliaments, I also informed about India’s keenness to hold the 6th session of the commission and to reconstitute India-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group. Hopeful that our interaction would open new avenues for mutual benefit,” Birla wrote on twitter.

Volodin also called on Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House. The two leaders held discussions on various facets of multi-dimensional bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

“Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to #India. In #NewDelhi, issues of #RussiaIndia cooperation in economic, cultural, educational & technological spheres, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue will be discussed,” posted the Russian Embassy in India on twitter.

ALSO READ: UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India And Budget 2025 In Parliament

Filed under

INDIAN Parliament Indo-Russian Relations Russian

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Women-Centric Promises In 2025 Delhi Elections – Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Women-Centric Promises In 2025 Delhi Elections – Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Lalit Narayan Mishra’s 102nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Constitution Club

Lalit Narayan Mishra’s 102nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Constitution Club

Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened

Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox