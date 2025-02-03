Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India To Strengthen Indo-Russian Relations

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Duma state of the federal assembly leading the Russian parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi to review the proceedings of the Lower House (Lok Sabha).

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Duma state of the federal assembly leading the Russian parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi to review the proceedings of the Lower House (Lok Sabha). As part of the official trip, the delegation also held a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla with an aim to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I am very pleased to inform all of you that in our distinguished box of honour, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin is present. Under the leadership of Volodin the Russian Parliamentary delegation is present. On my behalf and house’s behalf I extend a warm welcome to the distinguished delegation,” said Birla, while expressing his pleasure in welcoming the distinguished delegation.

“The visit of Volodin and his esteemed delegation is a symbol of the depth of India-Russia relations. This visit will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. India and Russia have long-standing and deep-rooted relations. The strategic partnership and bilateral ties will become even more robust,” adds Birla.

“Congratulated Russia on a very fruitful and substantial chairmanship of BRICS in 2024 and recalled my visit to St Petersburg for the Summit. Referring to the important role of Inter-Parliamentary Commission in facilitating cooperation between the two Parliaments, I also informed about India’s keenness to hold the 6th session of the commission and to reconstitute India-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group. Hopeful that our interaction would open new avenues for mutual benefit,” Birla wrote on twitter.

Volodin also called on Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House. The two leaders held discussions on various facets of multi-dimensional bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

“Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to #India. In #NewDelhi, issues of #RussiaIndia cooperation in economic, cultural, educational & technological spheres, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue will be discussed,” posted the Russian Embassy in India on twitter.

