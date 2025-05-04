Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Urges India-Pakistan Dialogue On A Call With S Jaishankar Amid Post-Pahalgam Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on May 2, expressed concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The call focused on both bilateral cooperation between Russia and India, and the escalating India-Pakistan situation triggered by the April 22 attack that left 26 people dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavrov underscored the importance of resolving disagreements through diplomatic and political means. He specifically referred to the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999 as guiding frameworks for peaceful dialogue.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said the ministers also reviewed the calendar of upcoming high-level exchanges aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation.

What Did India Do So Far?

The Pahalgam incident, which India linked to cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan, has led to swift retaliatory measures from New Delhi. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, downsized the Pakistani diplomatic mission, and cancelled visas of Pakistani nationals. Flights operated by Pakistan Airlines were also barred from Indian airspace.

The Surety Of Panic In Pakistan

In response, Islamabad halted all trade with India, including third-country routes, and prohibited Indian airlines from using Pakistani airspace. Ceasefire violations along the LoC have intensified, with Pakistani forces reportedly targeting five districts in Jammu and Kashmir over the past eight days.

At a national security review meeting on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the Indian armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the nature of India’s response. “It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism,” Modi was quoted as saying by government sources.

